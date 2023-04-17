Sony Playstation Plus Extra: What features are included in the subscription tier

PR / Business Insider

Playstation Plus, the paid membership of the Playstation Network, can be booked in three stages. Since June 2022 you can choose between PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium. Here you can find out what Playstation Plus Extra includes and why the features can be worthwhile for you.



Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more



With a PS4 or PS5, an active PS Plus membership is required if you want to use the online multiplayer mode. Only for free-to-play games like “Fortnite”, “Apex Legends” and “Call of Duty Warzone” you don’t need a subscription. So if you have a Playstation at home or are thinking about buying one, the Playstation Plus Essential, Extra or Premium subscription plans might be of interest to you.

Depending on the subscription level, membership in PS Plus includes a number of other advantages – for example new games every month. Below we take a closer look at what Playstation Plus Extra includes so you can decide if it’s worth subscribing to.

read too Playstation Plus: These new free games will be available in April 2023

The advantages of Playstation Plus Extra

One of the biggest advantages of Playstation Plus Extra is that you can choose from a huge library of games for PS4 and PS5. This is regularly expanded with new, downloadable games, but also contains real blockbusters and indie treasures for gamers. The Playstation Plus games catalog provides you with up to 400 titles directly. You’ll also have access to a curated selection of Ubisoft+ Classics. You can download popular titles from cult series like Far Cry, The Division and Assassin’s Creed and play them on your PS4 or PS5 console.

With Playstation Plus Extra, you can also expand your game collection with new PS4 and PS5 games every month. These are available to you for the duration of your membership. As with the Essential subscription plan, you have the option of using the online multiplayer mode for the PS4 and PS5, which allows you to gamble with community members around the world.

Play with other multiplayer games even if they are not in the same room with you – this is possible with the share play feature. Your PS4 and PS5 game data can also be stored in the cloud. So you can easily continue playing on another console.

read too “Hogwarts Legacy” in the PS5 bundle: This is how you save 50 euros

How much does Playstation Plus Extra cost?

If you want to subscribe to Playstation Plus Extra*, it will cost you 13.99 euros per month. However, if you pay quarterly, you will get away cheaper – the subscription then costs 39.99 euros. However, you save the most for an annual subscription. Because then you only pay 99.99 euros for twelve months. Compared to the monthly cancellable tariff, you save 67.89 euros.

Would you rather test whether you like the subscription offer at all? Then you can get access to the subscription benefits with a credit card*. We also recommend this solution to anyone who wants to give away the subscription for a limited period of time without taking out a subscription with monthly or annual payments.

Playstation Plus Extra, Premium or Essential?

Playstation Plus Essential Playstation Plus Extra Playstation Plus Premium Preis 8.99 euros monthly, 24.99 euros quarterly or 59.99 euros annually 13.99 euros monthly, 39.99 euros quarterly or 99.99 euros annually 16.99 euros monthly, 49.99 euros quarterly or 119.99 euros annually games 3 monthly “free” games up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games plus 340 other games (including PS3 games via cloud streaming and popular games from the first generation of Playstation, PS2 and PSP Online multiplayer access ✓ ✓ ✓ Cloudstreaming X X ✓ Trial versions of games X X ✓ Time-limited trial versions X X ✓

read too Playstation Plus Premium: These exclusive benefits are offered by the most expensive subscription level

Playstation Plus Essential: The most important information about the basic subscription model

Playstation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium: All information about the new subscription model for video games from Sony



*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

