Sony PlayStation Portal: Better handheld instead of console?

Tomorrow, on 15. November 2023the time has finally come and that Sony PlayStation Portal will officially be available on the market. Many have waited a long time for this, but others are still waiting skeptical. Can the gaming handheld do something or should you rather use it? classic PS5 remain?

On November 15th Sony will bring its new gaming handheld into retail, with which they can finally offer their loyal customers a “PS5 to gowant to offer. But behind the promising announcements, the PlayStation Portal also casts a shadow over gamers critical questions on.

For anyone who hasn’t heard of the new model, here’s this Introduction video of the manufacturer:

The performance of the device may be fundamentally convincing, but many gamers ask themselves whether a handheld is really capable of the same quality as a stationary console to deliver. The compromises in terms of graphics performance and processor speed are inevitable, and it remains to be seen whether the promised console quality is really achieved. According to Sony, the following points are true observe:

Portal is for use with PS5 consoles only. To use the handheld, a PS5 system is required. Only one PlayStation Portal can be connected to the PS5 at a time.

PlayStation Portal comes with a high-resolution 8 inch full HD screen equipped, which can deliver around 60 images per second. He supports that DualSense wireless controller featureswhich are intended to make the gaming experience very special thanks to features such as responsive vibrations or dynamic resistance.

The practical thing about this model is that it is for playing not on the television connected must become. The games can be played via the home WiFi streamed become. In addition, theoretically you can play not only at home, but anywhere there is access Broadband WiFi with at least 5 Mbit/s. Please note, however, that this speed is for a satisfying gaming experience probably won’t be enough.

We can the criticism Many testers definitely understand it and are excited to hear what you think of the new model – feel free to write to us Comment.

