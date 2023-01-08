Since the release of the PS5, the supply has been in short supply due to the “core shortage problem”. Last year, even though the global sales officially reached 25 million units, some people still couldn’t buy it! But earlier, Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, officially announced at the CES technology conference that the PS5 has officially sold more than 30 million units worldwide, and also informed everyone that the out-of-stock phenomenon will officially end. Game fans are quite excited!

Jim Ryan said that the supply chain problem has been completely resolved, and in the peak sales season at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, the sales boom of game consoles has also risen. On November 1, Sony officially announced that the sales volume was 25 million units, which means that it sold in just two months. The output is as high as 5 million units. Just recently, there have been many official combination stocks on the Taiwan market. It seems that the current console supply is indeed safe. If you don’t want to be asked about your salary and when you will get married by relatives during the Chinese New Year, hurry up Buy one and hide in the room to play (?

However, as soon as this news came out, many video game fans pointed out that they only saw the sale of the same bundle, and fans who only want to buy the console may have to pay more attention!

For more exciting fashion style content, please also follow the following platforms of GQ Taiwan

IG： https://smarturl.it/ytfai5

LINE ：https://maac.io/1ffHE

Purchase the current magazine: GQ current magazine purchase link

Buy the current issue of iPad magazine: GQ current issue of iPad magazine purchase link