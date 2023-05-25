Sony Project Q: What we already know about the new handheld

PR/Business Insider

As part of the Playstation Showcase on May 24, 2023, Sony announced a new handheld console that was developed under the codename Project Q. The device should enable streaming of titles installed on a PS5 via Remote Play and WLAN. The design of Project Q is based on the Playstation 5 and is reminiscent of a Dualsense controller. The handheld console has an eight-inch LCD screen with Full HD resolution and 60 frames per second (fps). There is no information about the price and release of Project Q yet. A PS5 is required to use the device. Here you will find the best offer for the popular console: Buy Playstation 5 on Ebay*.

On May 24, 2023, Sony announced an exciting new project as part of the Playstation Showcase: Project Q. What is it all about and what do we already know about the new hardware?

Project Q is the codename for a new handheld console from Sony. It is a device that allows games to be streamed from a PS5 console via WiFi with the Remote Play function. Something similar is already possible with the Playstation app on smartphones and tablets. However, by offering all the functionality of the PS5’s Dualsense Wireless Controller to the handheld console, Project Q could improve on that experience.

How Project Q works

Project Q only works with a Playstation 5, Remote Play and an internet connection. In addition, only games that are installed on a PS5 can be streamed on it. It is still unclear whether Project Q will also allow cloud streaming with a PS Plus subscription. What is certain, however, is that VR titles will not be compatible with the handheld console.

Design: What should Sony’s new handheld console look like?

The design of Project Q is based on the design of the PS5. It is reminiscent of a split Dualsense controller for the Playstation, with a large screen built into the middle. As with the traditional controller, the directional pad and create button are on the left grip, while the function keys and options button are on the right. There is also a joystick and the L and R buttons.

Project Q: Specifications and Features

According to Sony, Project Q will have an eight-inch LCD screen with Full HD resolution. The display should offer 60 frames per second (fps). For comparison: The PS5 manages up to 120 fps. In addition, there are all the functions that Playstation fans already know from the Dualsense wireless controller. Among other things, there are features such as haptic feedback or adaptive triggers. Further details – for example the chip of the handheld – are not yet known.

Is Project Q worth it? For whom the Playstation handheld is suitable

Unlike the Nintendo Switch or other handheld consoles, Project Q relies on an internet connection and regular console. This means that the device is not suitable for traveling. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t be worth it. So there are quite practical use cases for it. For example, if the television is in use, streaming can be done on the handheld. In addition, gamers have more flexibility and no longer only have to play in the living room, but can move around more freely.

When is Project Q coming out?

A release date for Project Q has not yet been set. However, Sony has already confirmed that Project Q will be launched later this year. More information will follow soon. Basically, it seems very likely that Sony will launch Project Q before or at the latest in time for the lucrative holiday business in the fourth quarter of 2023. It is questionable whether an earlier release could also take place in the annual summer slump. As soon as we know more, we will inform you about it here.

Price: How much will Sony’s new handheld cost?

There is also currently no information on the price of Project Q.

