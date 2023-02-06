Recently, according to SONY’s financial data, as of December 31, 2022, the global shipments of PS5 consoles have reached 31.2 million units.

In the previous three months, the total PS5 shipments were 7.1 million units, an increase of 3.1 million units over the same period in the previous fiscal year.

In terms of subscription services, as of December 31, the number of subscribers of PS Plus members reached 46.4 million, a decrease of 1.6 million compared with the previous fiscal year, and the monthly active users of PlayStation Network were 112 million, compared with 111 million active users in the same period of the previous fiscal year Added 1 million users.

In terms of game sales, in the three months ended December 31, the total sales of PS5 and PS4 software were 86.5 million units, a decrease of 6.2 million units from 92.7 million units in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Among them, 20.8 million sets are first-party games, an increase of 9.5 million sets over the same period of the previous fiscal year; 62% of software sales are digital downloads of complete game software, which is the same as the previous year.

