Sony has just launched a new wireless headset WF-C700N, which supports noise reduction function and also has optional ambient sound, which is convenient for use in different environments. The most attractive thing is that the price is less than 1,000, and it still has good sound effects, so it is a practical choice.

The earphones are available in black, white, lavender and lime green.



The Sony WF-C700N is ergonomically designed to perfectly fit the shape of the ear, making it more stable to wear. And although it is an entry-level headset, the WF-C700N still uses an improved antenna design, and the left and right headsets receive Bluetooth signals at the same time to ensure a stable connection.

It is worth mentioning that the earphones are more noise-cancelling and the ambient sound can not be selected. Users can use them in different environments, which is quite convenient. In addition, the earphones support DSEE digital sound quality enhancement technology, combined with 5mm drive unit, even if the volume is small, it still has good effects, and is suitable for daily use.

Finally, the headset has a total power of 15 hours, is equipped with IPX4 waterproof protection and can operate Google Assistant or Siri (need to press the headset), and is fully functional.

Price: HK$999

Enquiry: Sony (2833 5129)

Source：ezone.hk