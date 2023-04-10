Ever since the PS Vita’s rather inglorious demise in 2019, fans of handheld gaming have been waiting for a worthy successor. Apparently, Sony is planning to revive the form factor – albeit under new conditions.

In addition to a PlayStation 5 with a removable drive and a Pro model, Sony is now even working on a new handheld console, according to new information. The device could appear between the end of 2023 and mid-2024.

Sony “Q Lite” requires PS5

Industry insider and leaker Tom Henderson reports on his Insider Gaming website that Sony’s new handheld console is actually in the works. According to him, it is not – as many Sony fans had hoped – an independent console with its own games library. Instead, Sony plans to position the Q Lite as an accessory for the PlayStation 5. Unlike Logitech G Cloud, for example, which enables gaming on the go via cloud streaming, Sony’s handheld should only support remote play. This is a feature that the 2012 PS Vita also had. It allows a device to wirelessly stream games from the PlayStation directly. This means that a constant internet connection is required to use the console. Depending on the speed and stability, a resolution of up to 1080p at 60 frames per second (FPS) is possible.

According to Insider Gaming, early prototypes of the Q Lite “look like a PlayStation 5 controller, but with a huge 8-inch LCD touchscreen in the middle.” Similar to the PS5’s DualSense controller, the console is said to have adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. As usual for a handheld, volume buttons, speakers, and charging and audio connections are built in.

In addition to Q Lite, several Sony launches are imminent

As TECHBOOK reported, the launch of a new PlayStation 5 variant with a removable disc drive is expected as early as the end of 2023. The more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro should follow by the end of 2024. According to Insider Gaming, the launch of the Sony Q Lite falls somewhere in between. It is unclear whether the presentation will take place in 2023 or in the course of 2024. Because the handheld console is said to be just one part of a whole range of new PS5 accessories, including wireless headphones and a wireless headset.

Sony’s last handheld console didn’t catch on

Despite its technical superiority, the PS Vita was unable to assert itself against the rapidly growing mobile gaming market at the time. Its launch in 2012 coincided with a boom in games for smartphones, causing the loss of many potential customers. Also, just a year later, Sony launched the PlayStation 4, and both its own studios and third-party developers are focusing on the next-gen console. As a result, the PS Vita was not able to impress with the same strong selection of games that had helped its predecessor, the PS Portable, to succeed.

TECHBOOK meint

While we’re happy that Sony appears to have plans to return to the handheld market, the execution seems more than questionable. Even if the PS Vita doesn’t have a strong range of games – it could at least play its own games on the go without an internet connection. Despite this, it supported remote play.

The biggest issue Sony might have with the Q Lite is the price point. A DualSense controller already costs around 70 euros. Combined with a good 1080p display, usable speakers and good haptics, you quickly get to several hundred euros. But that would put the console perilously close to other handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch ($400) and Valve Steam Deck ($500), which both have their own games and support game streaming.

However, the Q Lite has to deliver a good gaming experience and be high quality. Because remote play is also possible on a smartphone, tablet or PC with a DualSense controller. So why invest the extra cash in a handheld console that doesn’t offer any additional features or benefits? How Sony intends to convince us of this remains to be seen.

