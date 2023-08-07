Sony RAW Uncompressed, Lossless Compressed and Compressed, Comparison and Where are the Differences?

It is well known that if you want to post-process, it is best to shoot with a camera in RAW format. You may have noticed here that Sony offers several RAW formats.

Uncompressed Lossless compressed compressed

Sony selected the compressed version from the start. But isn’t that why we shoot RAW so we don’t have compression?

Is there a difference in image quality between the three options? If yes, how big is this?

Let’s find out in a comparison!

Why take compressed photos?

Let’s start with the question: why would you even consider compressing RAWs? Quite simply file size!

Let’s look at the RAW sizes in the different modes, in this case on the Sony A7R V:

Uncompressed / Uncompressed – 121 MB

Lossless Compressed / LossfCom(L) – 87 MB

Compressed / Compressed – 66 MB

Of course, the file sizes vary depending on the camera. So as a rule of thumb, based on my experience at Sony, you can say compressed is about 1 megapixel.

24 megapixel cameras generate around 26 MB, 50 megapixels around 52MB and here 61 megapixels result in around 66 MB. Uncompressed, the file size of the recordings approximately doubles.

Exciting for series pictures!

But now even huge memory cards don’t cost the earth. Why shouldn’t we care about storage space?

Series pictures is the key point here! So your camera has a fixed buffer memory and also has a maximum data rate with which it can write to a memory card.

If we have a maximum of 10 frames/s, as with the A7R V, then this would be 1.21 GB per second uncompressed but “only” 660 MB per second compressed.

However, the A7R V, for example, does not reach the 10 frames/s in the uncompressed or lossless compressed state! Here it only comes to +- 7 frames/s. We only reach 10 frames/s in compressed mode.

This all affects the number of pictures that can be taken before the camera’s buffer is full and it massively throttles the tempo in burst mode.

We could take 52 pictures uncompressed, 83 lossless-compressed and 114 compressed.

This is already a significant difference and can help to find the right moment.

test camera

In this test I use the Sony A7R V. However, the results can be used for all reasonably current Sony cameras.

“LossCom”

The LossfCom option comes in three sub-options “L”, “M” and “S”. M and S reduce your image quality, so you should not choose these options.

This reduces the resolution of your images. In the case of the A7R V:

L = 60,217 Megapixel

M = 25,958 Megapixel

S = 15,054 Megapixel

Accordingly, you should avoid the lossless compressed M and S version!

Difference in image quality under normal light

Let’s take a first look at comparison images, uncompressed and compressed, as it is between these two levels that you should see the biggest difference.

Let’s start with pictures I took at the right exposure.

(Left Uncompressed, Right Compressed)

(Left Uncompressed, Right Compressed)

Here we can make it short in itself, I see no difference! Even at 1600% zoom, I can see slight differences in pixel structure, but nothing that’s clearly better or worse.

The ISO value also plays no role here, I could not discover any differences. Almost a little surprising, since we are only working with half the file size here and there are practically no differences.

Differences in over- or underexposure?

However, it’s very possible that Sony is saving data in areas of the image that we can’t see with the naked eye and that could only be revealed with heavy editing.

“original image”

For this I massively over- or underexposed images and then later tried to adjust the exposure to a normal level via Adobe Lightroom.

(Left Uncompressed, Right Compressed)

(Left Uncompressed, Right Compressed)

Frankly, I don’t see any differences here! There are no artefacts and the dynamics don’t seem to be affected in any way. The images are simply to be used identically and differ only in the most minimal fluctuations, which, however, cannot be classified as better or worse

(Left Uncompressed, Right Compressed)

(Left Uncompressed, Right Compressed)

Even with crazy underexposure at ISO 12800, there’s only a minimal difference at most. I tend to like the compressed version almost better here. These appear to be a touch “cleaner”. Not that it matters much in this picture.

But you can see, even in absolute extreme situations, there doesn’t seem to be any difference between uncompressed and compressed Sony RAWs. At least no differences that I could show in my test.

Conclusion: uncompressed or compressed?

Of course, we photographers are always a bit reluctant to choose a “compressed” option. If we want compressed images, then we could also shoot JPG instead of RAW.

However, in the case of Sony’s RAW uncompressed vs. compressed, it’s not that simple. The result here is almost unsatisfactory, but I couldn’t prove any differences in my test!

In everyday situations there is practically no difference between uncompressed and compressed RAW at Sony. Even in artificial situations, extremely overexposed, extremely underexposed, with extreme ISO values, etc., there were effectively no differences!

With extremely high ISO (12800) and extreme underexposure, I think I saw a slight difference, but tending towards the compressed RAW version! This might have a touch more recognizable detail, but would still be unusable given the extreme situation.

Accordingly, lossless compression has no negative impact on image quality.

Hence my recommendation:

If you take serial pictures, you can use compressed RAW with Sony without any worries. Your buffer will last much longer and you’ll have to deal with smaller amounts of data later.

But even for still images, compressed RAW makes more sense in my tests. There is a reason that Sony has discontinued this by default. The only reason, from my point of view, to use uncompressed RAW is for the good feeling of having the absolute maximum of theoretical quality, even if in practice it makes no difference according to all my tests.

Personal note, I’ve only been shooting compressed RAW with my Sony cameras for years and after this test I don’t plan to change that either.

