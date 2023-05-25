Home » Sony released many new games Microsoft: Many of those games will also be on Xbox #playstation (193921)
Microsoft announced through Twitter that a number of games announced by Sony at the PlayStation Showcase will also be available on the Xbox platform.

As Sony announced many new games that will be on PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2, and PC platforms through the live broadcast of PlayStation Showcase, Microsoft’s Xbox also expressed through its official Twitter account that most of the new games released this time will also be on Xbox. platform.

According to Microsoft’s official Xbox Twitter account announcement, including “Immortals Of Aveum”, “Ghostrunner 2”, “Marathon”, “Metal Gear Solid”, “Dragon’s Dogma 2”, “Alan Wake 2”, “The Plucky Squire” “, “Teardown”, “Assassin’s Creed Mirage”, “Neva”, “Cat Quest”, and “The Talos Principle 2” and other games will also be on the Xbox platform.

And many game studios under Sony, or limited cooperative game content with the PlayStation platform, such as “Marvel Spider-Man 2”, “Final Fantasy 16”, “Phantom Blade Zero”, “Ultros”, and “Revenant Hill”, etc. The game will not be on the Xbox platform.

After Sony announced many new games, Microsoft is also expected to hold the Xbox Games Showcase summer game sharing session at 10 am on June 11, US West Coast Time (1 am Taiwan Time), and is expected to announce the Xbox and Windows PC platform game lineup , and will also announce many games that will be on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service on the day of launch.

If there is no accident, it is expected that the announced game will include the new sci-fi theme “Starfield” (Starfield), and Bethesda will announce more game information, as well as developer interviews and behind-the-scenes content.

