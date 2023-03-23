Metacritic has once again collated and collected a ton of data to show who critics think are the best game publishers in the world. This info is based on 2022 review data that was collected and averaged to see which publisher had the highest overall score but the highest average Metascore, the best ratio of good to bad games, and even what it earned over the past year How many “great” games have been played.

And in 2022, that puts Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s Titan back at the top of the charts, after only taking second place in 2021. The publisher released 15 games, all of which were classified as at least Good, and two of which were Excellent, with an overall score of 338.4 and an average Metascore of 85.6.

In contrast, second-ranked Paradox Interactive put out six “good” games and didn’t achieve “great” results, but did score 322.7 points for an average Metascore of 81.8 points per game.

A list of the top ten publishers can be found below, and the full list of publishers can be found here, with Nintendo at No. 12, EA at No. 17, Bandai Namco at No. 24, and Square Enix at No. 26 Bit, Xbox Game Studios didn’t make the cut.