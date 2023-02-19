Sony previously launched an e-sports headset product line called Inzone for the needs of the gaming market, but it is mainly based on earmuff headsets; according to foreign media Insider Gaming, they got an insider to inform Sony that it is developing true wireless headsets and new headsets for PlayStation 5. The wireless headset is expected to be launched in fiscal year 2023 from April 2023 to March 2024. According to Insider-Gaming, Sony is likely to launch a new PS5 with a modular structure for the optical disc drive in September 2023, and it is not ruled out that the two new headsets will debut simultaneously.

Insider Gaming’s sources pointed out that the true wireless headset will be called Project Namad internally, and the battery life is only 5 hours, which is lower than the 6-hour battery life of Sony’s previous flagship true wireless headset WF-1000XM3. USB Type-C for charging and updating from PS5.

In addition, Sony will also provide a new wireless headset code-named Voyager for PS5, and will import some functions from Inzone H7, but the details and functions are unknown.

It is not yet known how Project Nomad and Voyager will be connected to PS5, because traditional headsets for game consoles mostly use dedicated 2.4GHz transceivers to provide stereo dual-track functions for games and calls and low latency; but it is worth noting The Bluetooth Alliance once held a Bluetooth LE Audio technical seminar in Japan, in which Sony sent a representative to give a technical explanation, and emphasized that Sony is an important technical contributor to LE Audio. Sony also mentioned Le Audio in Japanese media briefings. It will be applicable to games and provide low-latency and simultaneous high-quality voice calls. Perhaps these two products will use LE Audio as a wireless connection method.

