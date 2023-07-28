Sony Rumored to Release A7C II and A7C R Cameras in the Next Two Months

According to foreign sources, Sony is set to release two new cameras, the A7C II and A7C R, in the next couple of months. Rumors suggest that the A7C II will be equipped with the same sensor as the A7 IV, while the A7C R will feature the high-resolution CMOS of the A7R V.

The original Sony A7C was launched in 2020 with a product positioning below the A7 III but with similar sensor and image processing capabilities. It also featured a lighter design compared to the A7 III, similar to the A6XXX series. While the A7C boasted some specifications that surpassed the first A7 III, such as a larger buffer and better battery life, it still lacked certain advantages in terms of mechanical shutter speed, flash sync speed, EVF magnification, and the number of memory card slots.

Despite this, the A7C proved to be popular among photography enthusiasts due to its attractive price and lightweight experience, making it an accessible option for those looking to enter the field of full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Fast forward three years, and rumors have emerged suggesting that Sony is preparing to release the A7C II and a high-resolution version called the A7C R in the next two months. The A7C II is expected to feature a 33-megapixel sensor and image processor similar to the A7 IV. On the other hand, the A7C R would reportedly be equipped with a 60-megapixel CMOS, matching the upcoming A7R V. Both cameras are also said to include an AI processing unit to enhance autofocus performance and a new MENU menu sample.

The news of Sony potentially splitting the A7C series into normal and high-resolution versions is a surprise to many. The A7C has always been positioned as an affordable full-frame camera, catering to photographers with fewer demands for high-resolution capabilities. If the A7C R does make it to the market, it is expected to come at a slightly higher price than the A7C II.

These rumored releases are still speculative at this point, and we can only wait for Sony’s official announcement to confirm them. In the meantime, photography enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the new offerings from Sony’s A7C series.

Source: SonyAlpha Rumors

