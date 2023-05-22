Sony says there will be more PS5 limited-time exclusive games, which will not be launched on PC until 2-3 years later

Recently, Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, was interviewed by the Japanese magazine Famitsu, and he mentioned their development strategy in the field of exclusive games.

Ryan pointed out that Sony fully recognizes that PS5 exclusive games have an important impact on the company’s development. In the just-concluded 2023 Q1, game console sales once again surpassed the single-quarter sales record, and this trend will continue in the foreseeable future.

Ryan sees next fall’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as the most important exclusive. The game was exclusively produced for the PS5 console, and Insomniac Games was able to take full advantage of the performance of the PS5 console.

Ryan said that they will expand the number of exclusive games in order to further promote the sales of PS5 games. Sony has reached cooperation with a number of third-party game studios, preparing to release games such as “Rise of the Ronin”, “Final Fantasy XVI” and “Death Stranding 2”.

We’ve translated Ryan’s interview:

PlayStation Studios ensures gamers can enjoy a variety of games on PS game consoles. We will expand the number of PS5 console exclusive games and delay the launch time of the PC platform. I communicate with players often, and they also agree to delay the launch of the game on the PC platform. Players agree to land on the PC platform 2-3 years after the PS5 exclusive game is released.