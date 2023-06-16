Sony testing PS5 game cloud streaming will be an exclusive service for PS Plus Premium subscribers

Nixk Maguire, vice president of global services, sales and business operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment, revealed on the official blog a few days ago that Sony is testing the cloud streaming function for PS5 games, with the ultimate goal of providing additional benefits to paying PS Plus Premium subscribers.

Maguire revealed that the cloud streaming function in the test includes the PS5 games of PS Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as the digital version of PS5 games owned by the players themselves. When the function is officially launched, players who subscribe to PS Plus Premium can directly play a series of PS5 games without downloading the game to the PS5 console.

Foreign media believe that the timing of Sony’s announcement is quite special. After the release of the PS5 hand strap accessory Project Q last month, there were many critics who pointed out that the function of the device is weak, because it is necessary to connect the PS5 with Wi-Fi to play games installed on the PS5. For PS5 games on the console, if the above-mentioned cloud streaming supports Project Q, it will add more value to this portable device.

Source of information and pictures: ign

