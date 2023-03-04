According to the judgment of the district court in Hermagor, the group is to reimburse a customer for the purchase price for FIFA packs for the first time in German-speaking countries. The judgment not final.

Sony is to reimburse a customer for so-called Fifa packs, virtual game characters for computer games. According to the court, this is gambling. This emerges from a – not final – judgment of the Hermagor District Court. It is the first judgment in Germany and Austria on the loot box business. Players pay for randomly selected computer game content in the hope of gaining advantages in the game.

Around two years ago, the litigation financier Padronus and the law firm in Salburg filed a model lawsuit against Sony Interactive Entertainment Network Europe Limited. The refund of 338.26 euros that a customer had spent on FIFA packs was requested. The district court of Hermagor has now decided that these packs qualify as games of chance that require a license, according to a Padronus broadcast.

The FIFA packs contain virtual soccer players that you can integrate into your digital soccer team. The better the players are, the easier it is to win a game. However, it depends on chance which virtual footballers the customers receive via the virtual containers (loot boxes) in computer games. Since the digital soccer players are traded on a secondary market, it is a financial benefit within the meaning of the Austrian Gaming Act. Therefore it is gambling. However, Sony does not own a gambling license. For this reason, the contracts between the group and the customer are void and the purchase price can be reclaimed.

“bang” for the video game industry

“The judgment is a bang for the entire video game industry. Neither in Austria nor in Germany has there been any case law on the question of the legality of loot boxes and the reclaimability of payments made. The final result of course remains to be seen, as the procedure will probably go up the courts , but Sony and a number of other gaming companies should dress warmly from now on,” said Padronus Managing Director Richard Eibl.

According to the litigation financier, the so-called loot boxes are a billion-dollar global business that has already been banned in the Netherlands and Belgium. In 2020 alone, 15 billion dollars (14.1 billion euros) were sold worldwide with loot boxes. Should providers in this country also be forced to repay, Padronus expects the financial consequences for the affected operators to be devastating. “The judgment points the way for dealing with Looxboxes and shows that video games are not a legal vacuum,” said lawyer Michael Linhard, who was in charge of the process for the Salburg law firm.

“It was only through talking to our customers that we realized how addictive the FIFA packs are and how pathological the purchasing behavior of some players is,” added Eibl. According to Eibl, the number of inquiries about the loot boxes is in the four-digit range. On average, the players spend 800 euros, but the litigation financier also refers to a case with 85,000 euros in damage.

Sony could not be reached for comment.

(WHAT)