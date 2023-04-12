Although news of new Sony TV products has been circulating for a long time, it has not been officially confirmed yet! Not to mention the fact that new TVs were not shown at CES2023 as usual, which will inevitably confuse people in the industry! Sony finally held a brand new TV conference in Japan recently. The models and quantity on display were similar to last year, but the models were changed to the L generation! There are X75WL and X80L for entry-level LED products, X85L and X90L for direct-lit backlight series, and X95L for mini LED! OLED products include A80L, starting from 55 inches in size. In addition to basic updates, the high-end models X95L, X90L, and A80L are all equipped with a new generation of XR processors, and are specially designed for HDR screens and backlight control improvements to make the screen more vivid and detailed. Sony has deliberately enhanced the sound performance of this generation of TVs. The “Acoustic Multi-Audio+” function is applied to the X95L. Special tweeters are installed on the left and right sides of the TV, which can vibrate more than 10,000 times per second, allowing the TV frame to emit high frequencies and emit more Wider and clearer treble! The TV has a built-in pair of tweeters, midrange and woofers to form a 2.2-channel system with a total output of 60W and supports Dolby Atmos spatial sound effects. When paired with the Soundbar, the TV itself can also be used as an independent center speaker to produce sound, which is more flexible and changeable. As for the news of the licensed product in Hong Kong, the official announcement is yet to be made!