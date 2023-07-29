Sony Unveils Next-Generation Portable Game Device ‘Project Q’ at PlayStation Showcase

Sony announced their latest project, Project Q, at this year’s PlayStation Showcase conference. The next-generation portable game device is set to be launched by the end of 2023. Project Q features an 8-inch LCD screen and includes all the buttons and functions of the DualSense wireless controller. This allows users to play games installed on the Sony PS5 console through Wi-Fi using Remote Play.

Project Q is expected to make a significant impact in the portable game console market. New Monday has gathered information on Project Q’s specifications, release date, price, and game list for interested individuals.

The device comes equipped with an 8-inch LCD screen that supports up to 60fps and 1080p resolution. It features the button functions of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and tactile feedback. Sony opted for a medium-sized screen configuration to balance battery life and picture quality. Users can play games installed on the Sony PS5 console over Wi-Fi through Remote Play. However, reports suggest that the battery life of Project Q can only last for 3-4 hours when playing 1080p games remotely.

Project Q utilizes the latest generation of self-designed PS5 controller chips, providing players with a precise, realistic, and low-response gaming experience. It may not be equipped with a high-end processor but can stream PS5 game sound and pictures through Wi-Fi using Remote Play. In terms of connectivity, Project Q supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, allowing users to connect to PS5 expansion accessories such as wireless headphones, speakers, or microphones. The device also includes a built-in microphone for in-game communication.

The handheld gaming device supports tactile feedback technology, adaptive lever technology, and gyroscope sensor technology from the DualSense game controllers. These features simulate different tactile sensations, provide resistance and feedback, and detect handle tilt and direction for enhanced gameplay experiences.

At the PlayStation Showcase conference, Sony also introduced the PlayStation earbuds wireless headset. This headset utilizes new wireless technology and provides low-latency lossless sound effects, creating an immersive sound quality experience. The release date and price for Project Q and the PlayStation earbuds headset are yet to be announced.

Project Q offers a battery life of approximately 3-4 hours. While this disappointed some players, the device is primarily positioned as a home-use mobile game device. It provides enough playing time for ordinary players, and those needing longer play sessions can charge the device while playing. Project Q is expected to support wired charging through a USB Type-C charger, as well as wireless charging using the DualSense charging stand on the PS5 host or a compatible Qi wireless charging stand.

Project Q is compatible with hundreds of PS5 console games and can also play PS4 games that can be executed on the PS5. However, it does not support PS5 VR games. The device adjusts various settings in handheld mode according to the characteristics and needs of PS5 games. This includes screen splitting, stereo sound, font size, game button positions, and touch screen controls. Sony also plans to develop exclusive games for Project Q in the future, tailored for portable mode.

Sony has yet to announce the exact launch date and price for Project Q. However, general analysis suggests that it will be officially launched between October and November, with pre-sales opening up before that. The estimated price for Project Q ranges between $199 and $299 based on component costs. Sony aims to compete with the popular Switch, which is priced at $200. The actual price may vary due to production costs.

As more information becomes available, the new Monday will continue to update readers on the latest news regarding Sony’s Project Q.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

