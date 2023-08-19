Sony Upgrades Soundbars and Speakers to Support VRR and ALLM for Improved Gaming Experience

Sony Upgrades Soundbars and Wireless Speaker System for Enhanced Gaming Experience

Sony, a renowned name in the electronics industry, has recently made an exciting announcement for gaming enthusiasts. Last week, the company disclosed plans to upgrade its two Soundbars, along with its HT-A9 wireless speaker system, to support the latest technical specifications including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). These enhancements are set to provide gamers with an unparalleled audio and visual experience.

The HT-A9 wireless speaker system, which was launched in 2021, will be receiving the same upgrade. This means that both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X users can benefit from these advanced features. VRR technology ensures the prevention of screen tearing by synchronizing the frame rate of any game with the changing frame rate of the display. On the other hand, ALLM allows game hosts to communicate effectively with compatible displays, automatically enabling game presets to optimize performance whether gaming or watching movies.

The HT-A9 wireless speaker system was introduced nearly two years ago and has garnered much attention for its unique offerings. The system consists of four wireless speakers that come with the same appearance, accompanied by a host that connects to the TV. Utilizing remarkable computing technology, these speakers are capable of producing an extraordinary stereo sound effect, even when placed at different heights and asymmetrical positions within the room. With additional features such as eARC and HDMI pass-through connection, support for 4K/60p, HDR video, and Dolby Atmos sound effects, the HT-A9 is poised to become even more appealing after the inclusion of VRR and ALLM functionalities.

Sony’s commitment to providing the best gaming experience is evident with the upgraded Soundbars and wireless speaker system. By adding VRR and ALLM support, the company aims to ensure that gamers can enjoy breathtaking visuals and exceptional audio quality. Whether gamers are battling it out in action-packed games or engrossed in immersive cinematic experiences, Sony’s upgraded products promise to deliver a seamless and immersive gaming experience.

With the announcement of these upgrades, Sony continues to establish itself as a leading player in the gaming industry. The company’s dedication to staying ahead of the curve by incorporating cutting-edge technologies is greatly appreciated by gamers worldwide. As the demand for top-of-the-line gaming experiences continues to rise, Sony’s commitment to innovation proves yet again why it is one of the most trusted and sought-after brands in the market.

Gamers and enthusiasts anticipate the release of the upgraded Soundbars and wireless speaker system, eagerly awaiting the enhanced gaming experience brought forth by Sony’s latest offerings.

