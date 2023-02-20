Following Sony’s launch of the new generation of flagship player “BRIC II” NW-WM1ZM2 and “Black Brick II” NW-WM1AM2 in 2022, Sony will transfer the development experience and technology of the new generation flagship player to the new generation in 2023. The sub-flagship Walkman NW-ZX707 focuses on the balance of miniaturization and high-quality sound compared with the previous two generations. meteorological.

▲The left is NW-WM1AM2, the right is NW-ZX707

Sony has returned to the Android system since the NW-ZX507 generation, but managed to maintain the same small size and high-quality sound positioning as the NW-ZX300. The result is that the battery life is quite low compared to closed-system models; the Sony development team is planning a new generation When designing the NW-ZX707, we also paid more attention to how to achieve a balance between volume, sound quality and battery life. The final result is that it is one size larger than the NW-ZX300 and approaching the NW-ZX1 and NW-ZX2, the ancestors of the ZX series. size.

▲The lines of the fuselage are more square

▲The frame seems to be embedded with a strip of metal sheet

▲The back of the machine has a slight bulge

▲The golden embellishment on both sides makes the fuselage have an excellent texture

NW-ZX707 has changed the rounded shape of the previous two generations, and adopts a simple “square brick” shape. The five sides of the body are flat, and only the anti-slip rubber on the back of the machine has a slight protrusion; although the lines are more compact than NW-WM1AM2 Simple, but Sony has made the NW-ZX707 not only not monotonous through detailed design, but also has a band-shaped bulge from the left, bottom to right, which is like a decorative strip embedded in the fuselage, and gold is added to the sides of the left and right headphone outputs The metal trim is embellished, the word Balanced is engraved on one side of the 4.4mm balance terminal, and the golden Walkman logo is used on the back of the machine, which is even more exquisite than the NW-WM1AM2.

▲Compared to the NW-WM1AM2 below, NW-ZX707 is still relatively thinner

According to Sony’s official interview, the development project of NW-ZX707 is actually in parallel with the flagship NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2, so the architecture and components are also largely taken from top models. At the same time, after collecting consumer opinions, it is decided The current size and specifications have a thinner and lighter design than NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2, but at the same time, it also gives a fairly similar sound quality performance in daily use, so as to meet the performance settings required by music enthusiasts for daily use.

▲The bottom of the fuselage has a strap hole

NW-ZX707 uses the same 5-inch LCD panel as NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2. Although OLED screens are quite popular now, Sony said that considering that OLED’s electrical signal mode will have significant power fluctuations due to different color rendering, Therefore, I still choose to use LCD in the end, but whether I can accept this reason varies from person to person. In my opinion, after all, NW-ZX707 is not a device whose main purpose is to watch the screen like a mobile phone, as long as the screen can be operated smoothly.

▲ NW-ZX707 is equipped with the same FTCAP3 capacitor as the high-end model (photo source: Sony)

Due to the consideration of the design of the body thickness, the NW-ZX707 does not place the single-ended and balanced circuits on the front and back of the circuit like the flagship model, but still separates the two different structures by partitioning to reduce interference; at the same time, the NX-707 Like the flagship product, it is also equipped with a new generation of FTCAP3 audio capacitors. At the same time, it also uses high-quality gold-containing solder and hole-filling technology from the mobile phone circuit board process to make the surface of the circuit board with components smoother and make the electrical signal more stable.

▲The bulge on the top of the fuselage is for the same large-capacity buffer capacitor as the flagship machine (Source: Sony )

Install NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2 power supply buffers with the same type of high-capacity solid polymer capacitors on NW-ZX707, and also turn the capacitor pins of this capacitor to 90 degrees. However, this large capacitor is also higher than other components. However, the engineer thinks that this large capacitor has a significant impact on the sound quality, so he would rather coordinate with the mechanical engineer than change to a capacitor with a smaller capacity. Finally, in order not to make the back of the machine too protruding, the rubber on the top was thinned as much as possible. It is possible to keep the back of the machine flat.

▲The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon

In addition, the core control of NW-ZX707 has also changed from Freescale’s i.MX processor to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 series platform. In addition to better support for the Android system, this Snapdragon processor It also has lower power consumption, which can reduce power supply noise. At the same time, it also has better sleep management. In addition, due to the improvement of performance, it can process tasks faster and reduce noise. It is worth noting that the battery of NW-ZX707 The capacity is still the same as the NW-ZX507, but the battery life has been significantly improved due to the system and processor.

▲Single-ended and balanced output power are on par with NW-WM1AM2

At the same time, the upgrade of the platform also brings more new functions to the NW-ZX707. This time, the NW-ZX707 is also equipped with Sony’s DSD reset engine that was first used in top models, which can convert the PCM format into a DSD signal equivalent to 11.2MHz. Playback can present a softer sense of hearing than PCM; it also has a new generation of DSEE Ultimate sound quality restoration technology, and can be applied to Bluetooth transmission to improve the details of headphones with LDAC and aptX Adaptive encoding.

▲The USB port can also be used as a USB DAC

In addition, although the NW-ZX707 still does not have the two-way Bluetooth transceiver function, it is equipped with the USB DAC function that the NW-ZX507 lacks, and it can apply technologies such as the DSD reproduction engine when using it; the way to use it is only through the USB transmission cable Just connect to a computer or mobile phone, and when paired with a PC, Sony’s exclusive audio driver can be downloaded through Windows Update, and the sound quality can be further improved with an application that supports exclusive playback mode.

▲The system is Android 12

▲It also has the easter egg function of the burn-in timer

For other technical details, the basic interface of NW-ZX707 still follows the standard design of Android 12, while W.Music is in principle the same as the flagship models NW-WM1ZM2 and NW-WM1AM2, but the background color will change with the cover when the music is playing. In addition, the golden virtual turntable that conforms to the new image of NW-ZX707 is used on the volume interface; in addition, compared with the previous generation model, NW-ZX707 not only has a standard 49kHz quartz oscillator, but also adds a mainstream 44.1Hz clock of CD specifications, of course, it was available before The tape run simulation screen of the tape is also inherited.

▲Although it is still an S-Master HX chip, the sound quality has been significantly improved with the upgrade of audio components (Source: Sony)

From the perspective of sound quality, although the NW-ZX707 still uses the S-Master HX chip, it has been significantly improved compared to the previous generation NW-ZX507. This is also due to the improvement of the hardware architecture design and materials used. At first glance, it is quite close. The performance of NW-WM1AM2, especially in the mid-range fineness is almost the same, but if you listen more attentively with high-end headphones, you will still find that the high-frequency extension and low-frequency texture are slightly inferior, but if you don’t use high-end headphones and more focused The comparison is probably not obvious.

▲Although the tuning trend is closer to NW-WM1AM2, but NW-ZX707 has poorer extension of high and low frequencies, and the middle frequency of human voice is more reliable and rising

However, in further comparison, the detailed tuning of NW-ZX707 may be more pleasing to mass consumers than NW-WM1AM2, although NW-ZX707 and NW-WM1AM2 have the same maximum output power, theoretically NW-ZX707 should perform It will be inferior to NW-WM1AM2, but if you pay attention to the author’s narrative style, you should understand that the author wants to point out that the advantage of NW-ZX707 is not the sound quality, but the musicality preferred by the public.

▲The texture of the back of the NW-ZX707 on the left of the author is better than that of the NW-WM1AM2

Before discussing the tuning differences between NW-ZX707 and NW-WM1AM2, the author will briefly explain the so-called “musicity that the public loves” observed earlier. When the author chatted with the window of the streaming service provider about consumers’ listening preferences, the other party mentioned that they tried to let a large number of people listen to the same original source, but conducted a blind test on the fine-tuned music, and found that most people are easy to intuitive It is determined that the music with “vocal front” is better.

To put it simply, the key to NW-ZX707 being more popular with the general public than NW-WM1AM2 is that the vocal position is more forward, and at the same time it is more upward. This style is also somewhat similar to the NW-ZX300 period, but the difference is that NW- ZX707 is closer to NW-WM1AM2 in terms of basic tuning and detail performance, which highlights the value of NW-ZX707; although the price of NW-ZX707 is also close to that of the first generation NW-WM1A at that time, but the author’s sound quality is even higher than that of NW-WM1AM2. Beyond the first generation of black bricks, not to mention the convenience brought by the Android system.

▲ The sound quality of NW-ZX707 is quite close to NW-WM1AM2, even better than the first generation black brick NW-WM1A

There is a price difference of 10,000 yuan between NW-ZX707 and NW-WM1AM2. Although careful comparison can still feel that NW-WM1AM2 has better acoustics, but the difference is small except for the range that is easy to detect by the human ear, and the more pleasing The tuning method, the author thinks that the gap between NW-ZX300 and NW-WM1A is smaller than that at that time, and players who pursue high sound quality will not feel that the price difference of 10,000 yuan will be significantly compromised, let alone the system processor. Replaced to a higher performance With the power-saving Qualcomm platform, the fluency and standby power are greatly improved.

However, the biggest change between NW-ZX707 and the previous two generations is that the body size has become significantly larger, returning to the size of ZX1 and ZX2. Although it is not an unacceptable size for high-end players, it is still much smaller than NW-WM1AM2 , but players who prefer a miniaturized body design may still be a little bit resistant, but a larger screen also means easier operation and viewing content. At the same time, the upgrade of sound quality is also an advantage obtained after the body is enlarged.

▲Compared with NW-WMA1M2, there is a price difference of 10,000 yuan, but the performance of NW-ZX707 is still more than 80% of the level

From the author’s usage habits and needs, assuming that the author did not purchase NW-WM1AM2 at that time, the author will choose NW-ZX707 after seeing the release of NW-ZX707, mainly because of the author’s daily use. The author thinks that NW-ZX707 The performance of the NW-WM1AM2 can already meet the author’s requirements. Although it is not impossible to feel that the NW-WM1AM2 is better in detail processing, after all, I still have a desktop system that can meet high-end headphones in my daily use, so I made this choice. .