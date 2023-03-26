Sony’s flagship true wireless headset WF-1000XM4 has been launched for nearly two years, but its sound and experience have always been hot! In the past, it has been rumored that the new-generation product WF-1000XM5 will be launched soon. This time, in addition to the product specifications, there are really suspected physical pictures leaked out! Looking at the pictures released this time, I saw that the WF-1000XM5 uses a new earphone shell, which looks smaller and seems to be more suitable for more ear types. Not only that, but the shape of the charging box has also changed. It can be seen on the bottom of the box that its power output is 5V/230mA, which is much higher than the 5V/140mA of WF-1000XM4. Does it mean that it has a fast charging function! ? Then we have to wait for the official announcement to find out!

