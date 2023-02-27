The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless headphones released in June 2021 have been welcomed by consumers shortly after their launch, and have always been one of the best-selling styles on the market. Nearly two years later, it was reported that Sony was ready to release a successor model, and the WF-1000XM5 was recently discovered in the US Federal Communications Commission’s database.

From the documents in the database, it is certain that the Sony WF-1000XM5 will be equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth LE, and support Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless lossless music, which is enough to compete with other high-end wireless headset opponents. It is reported that Sony will re-use the touchpad that was praised by users in the WF-1000XM5, but it is not clear whether the body design will be greatly changed, or will make small changes in the original design.

It is expected that Sony will improve the battery of WF-1000XM5 to enhance its battery life, and its performance is also expected to be upgraded. With the release of WF-1000XM4 in June 2021 and the recent registration of WF-1000XM5 at the US Federal Communications Commission, it is estimated that Sony is expected to officially release the new headset in the middle of this year, but the price may be slightly higher than that on the stage.

