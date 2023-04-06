Following the launch of two entry-level wireless Headphones last month, Sony has brought a new noise-canceling true wireless headset WF-C700N to music fans in a short period of time. It is the lightest true wireless model of the same factory. The new adaptive sound control and multi-point connection function, the ambient sound mode also provides up to 20 levels of transparency adjustment, which is convenient for customizing personalized and natural and transparent ambient sound effects.

Sony’s true wireless earphones are a family of Dorje. Among them, the C series is entry-level. The new WF-C700N is the successor of the WF-C500. The price remains at 1,000 yuan. Upgrade. First, the earphones and charging box are made smaller than WF-C500, and the weights are reduced to 4.6g and 31g respectively. Both are the lightest true wireless earphones of the same factory, and retain the IPX4 anti-sweat and water-proof specifications. Among them, the shape of the earphones is designed using a large amount of ear shape data, and the contact surface can fit the ear shape and be more stable after wearing. Probably due to the reduced size of the earphones, this time WF-C700N only uses a 5mm dynamic unit, which is different from the 5.8mm of WF-C500, but the function has added the first active noise reduction of the C series, and can be activated with the “Sony Headphones Connect” App Adaptive sound effect control, automatically detects the location and environmental conditions, and flexibly switches between noise reduction and ambient sound modes according to the situation. The ambient sound mode can not only capture more surrounding sounds through the feed-forward microphone, but also allow users to adjust up to 20 levels Adjustment, customize the favorite ambient sound listening effect, and also provide Focus on Voice setting, which is convenient for users to have clear conversations with people without taking off the earphones.

Although WF-C700N does not support LDAC encoding in Hi-Res format due to positioning, you can use the App to set personalized EQ, and enable DSEE digital sound quality enhancement technology. Other functions include 360 ​​Reality Audio and can follow 2 The multipoint connection of the device is connected at the same time. As for the battery life, the battery life is 7.5 hours when the noise reduction is turned on, and it can reach 10 hours when the noise reduction is turned off. With the charging box, the enjoyment time can be doubled.

Price: $999

Query: https://bit.ly/3UqgqCR

“Sing Tao Appeal King” debuted on March 1. The program pleads for justice for the people, follows the hot topics in the city, and will also collect warm stories. You complain, I follow up, dial 91999933, “Sing Tao Complaint King” is always on hand!

Report now: https://bit.ly/3IMunqd

Once your exclusive report is adopted and reported, you will receive a prize.

The latest version of the “Sing Tao Toutiao” APP has been launched, please update immediately to browse more exciting content: https://bit.ly/3yLrgYZ