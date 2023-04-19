Sony WF-C700N entry-level true wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones, the flagship WH-1000XM5 midnight blue new color synchronization debut- LPComment Technology Life Miscellaneous Talk

Chapter link

Sony today (4/18) launched a new lightweight and stylish entry-level WF-C700N true wireless Bluetooth noise-canceling headset in Taiwan. At the same time, it announced the launch of the flagship Bluetooth noise-canceling headset WH-1000M5 in a new midnight blue color. The Sony WF-C700N is equipped with a 5mm driver unit and uses a highly compliant diaphragm to enhance the mobility of the diaphragm, achieving a compact body while achieving rich sound details. It also supports the exclusive DSEE digital sound quality restoration technology, which can reproduce the details of the compressed sound quality of the streaming audio-visual platform with excellent algorithms. With Sony | Headphones connect app, multiple settings can be used to adjust the sound field through the equalizer function to further meet personal listening preferences.

WF-C700N is equipped with Sony’s exclusive noise reduction technology, which can accurately detect external noise and counteract it to provide an immersive listening experience. In the ambient sound mode, more ambient sounds can be captured through the feed-forward microphone, so that the process of enjoying music can maintain contact with the surrounding environment and a natural listening experience. With the emphasis on voice settings, you can chat immediately without taking off the headset; Turning on the flexible sound effect control through the mobile phone can preset the level of noise reduction required for different situations or register a specific location, and easily enjoy the most suitable listening experience in various environments.

WF-C700N is available in 4 colors: black, white, grey-green, and blue-purple. The ergonomic design not only brings a stable and secure wearing feeling, but the small size of only 4.6g per ear is comfortable and not oppressive even if worn for a long time. With a pocket-sized charging box, it is not only convenient to carry, but also quite stylish. WF-C700N has a clear hands-free call function, and the special design of the microphone grille effectively reduces the degree of wind cutting, allowing smooth communication even when talking outdoors. With the charging box, it can support up to 15 hours of playback time (noise reduction is turned on), and 10 minutes of quick charging can get an additional 60 minutes of power; at the same time, the body also has IPX4 water-repellent specifications for multiple use scenarios. In addition, WF-C700N also supports multi-point connection for pairing with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. When there is an incoming call, the headset can automatically connect to the mobile phone for instant messaging (this feature will be supported after the firmware update in summer 2023).

Sony’s flagship wireless active noise canceling headphones WH-1000XM5 also simultaneously announced the launch of a new midnight blue color; the new color scheme uses deep indigo blue to interpret quiet fashion, echoes the excellent sound quality performance, and creates a textured listening style from the inside out.

Sony’s new true wireless Bluetooth noise canceling headset WF-C700N will be available in Taiwan from now on, with a suggested price of NT$3,490. The flagship wireless active noise canceling headphones WH-1000XM5 midnight blue new color has been sold in Taiwan, with a suggested price of NT 11,900.

