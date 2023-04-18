Sony WF-C700N True Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones | XFastest News

The first choice for beginners, comfortable fit, colorful music, stylish and colorful all day long

The same recommendation: WH-1000M5 Midnight Blue new color launched

Sony’s new lightweight and stylish WF-C700N true wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones are available in stylish black, white, blue-purple, gray-green four colors

Sony’s new lightweight and stylish entry-level WF-C700N true wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones were launched in Taiwan today (4/18). It is equipped with a 5mm driver unit to bring full bass and clear vocal performance, and uses Sony’s exclusive acoustic technology DSEE Digital sound quality restoration technology delivers high-quality sound effects, and is equipped with excellent noise reduction technology and natural environment radio, which can be switched freely according to individual needs. With Sony | Headphones connect application, multiple settings can further meet music fans’ listening preferences; WF-C700N single Only 4.6g, light and fit design, stylish and stylish, portable and easy to carry, and clear hands-free call function, with the charging box can support up to 15 hours of playback time, fast charging for 10 minutes can get an additional 60 minutes The use of electricity; the body is equipped with IPX4 water-repellent specifications, which is convenient for multiple use scenarios, allowing music to accompany every day all the time.

Personalized intelligent listening, excellent noise reduction function, enjoy immersive music experience

WF-C700N is equipped with Sony’s exclusive noise reduction technology to provide an immersive listening experience

WF-C700N is equipped with a 5mm monomer and uses a highly compliant diaphragm to enhance the mobility of the diaphragm, achieving a compact body while achieving rich sound details, presenting a rich and clear bass and vocal performance; through Sony’s exclusive acoustic technology DSEE digital sound quality restoration technology, which can reproduce the details of the compressed sound quality of the streaming audio-visual platform with excellent algorithms. In addition, it supports the Sony | Headphones connect application and can adjust the sound field through the equalizer function to meet personal listening preferences. WF-C700N is equipped with Sony’s exclusive noise reduction technology, which can accurately detect external noise and counteract it in reverse to provide an immersive listening experience; in ambient sound mode, more ambient sound can be captured through the feed-forward microphone, allowing the process of enjoying music It can maintain contact with the surrounding environment and a natural listening experience at the same time. With the emphasis on voice settings, you can chat immediately without taking off the headset; open the flexible sound control through the mobile phone to preset the noise reduction required for different situations or register specific locations. Level, easily enjoy the listening experience that best suits your needs in any environment!



Small and comfortable, stylish and colorful all day long

WF-C700N is compact and comfortable to wear for a long time without pressure. It is equipped with a pocket-sized charging case for easy carrying and has become a daily fashion accessory. See also NVIDIA ADA LOVELACE architecture builds ZOTAC GAMING GEFORCE RTX 4070 TI series display caron

The WF-C700N is available in 4 colors: black, white, gray-green, and blue-purple. The ergonomic design not only brings a stable and secure wearing feeling, but the small size of only 4.6g per ear is comfortable and not oppressive even if worn for a long time. Paired with a pocket-sized charging case, it is not only convenient to carry, but also becomes a daily fashion accessory; WF-C700N has a clear hands-free call function, and the special microphone grille design can effectively reduce the level of wind shear, so that even outdoor calls can communicate smoothly without interference ;Long-lasting battery life with a charging box up to 15 hours of listening time (noise reduction turned on), fast charging for 10 minutes can also be used for 60 minutes, the body also has IPX4 sweat and water-proof functions to adapt to various weather and use situations throughout the day . In addition, WF-C700N also supports multi-point connection, which is convenient for pairing with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. When there is an incoming call, the headset can automatically connect to the mobile phone for instant calling.

*Learn more product information https://store.sony.com.tw/product/WF-C700N

Sony flagship bluetooth noise canceling headset WH-1000M5 launched in new midnight blue color

Sony’s flagship wireless active noise-canceling headset WH-1000XM5 is launched in a new midnight blue color. In addition to delivering high-resolution sound quality like being on the scene, it is also equipped with the original HD noise-canceling processor QN1 to show the industry’s flagship-level noise-canceling performance and deliver immersion. The perfect listening experience in the style; the new color scheme interprets quiet fashion with deep indigo blue, echoes the excellent sound quality performance, and creates a textured listening style from the inside out.

Sony’s new true wireless Bluetooth noise-canceling headset WF-C700N is now available in Taiwan, with a suggested price of NT$3,490; the flagship wireless active noise-canceling headset WH-1000XM5 is already on sale in Taiwan, with a suggested price of NT$11,900 ; For more detailed product information, please contact the Sony direct sales channels in Taiwan, Sony Store Taipei Yuanbai Xinyi direct sales store, Sony Store Taipei 101 direct sales store, Sony Store Taipei Fuxing direct sales store, Sony Store Taichung direct sales store, Sony Store Kaohsiung direct-sale store, Sony official shopping website[www.sony.com.tw/store]and Sony customer service center (Tel: 4499111).