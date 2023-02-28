If you are interested in the Sony WH-1000XM5, the strongest noise-canceling headphone on the market, but you are discouraged by the price, Sony’s new mid-range product WH-CH720N is very suitable for you. This pair of mid-range new products will use the V1 chip of WH-1000XM5, which weighs about 420g. It is the lightest ANC wireless headset under its brand. It is relatively cheap.

The mid-range new product WH-CH720N has a battery life of 35 hours compared with the flagship model. 60 minutes of playback with a 3-minute quick charge! However, limited by the price positioning, only DSEE sound effects are supported, and the 20-level ambient sound adjustment is reserved. Supports multi-point connections, voice assistants, adaptive audio control that automatically switches modes by region, and more! In addition, Sony also came up with another entry-level headset WH-CH250, omitting ANC, long battery life and other selling points. Pricing is US$60 (converted to HK$470), and it supports DSEE and multi-point connection functions!

