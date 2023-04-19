Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones Introduce New Colors- Chinatimes News Network Chinatimes.com

6
- Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones Push New Colors Chinatimes.com
- Sony WF-C700N True Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones XFastest News
- Sony WF-C700N entry-level true wireless Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones, the flagship WH-1000XM5 midnight blue new color simultaneous debut LPComment Technology Life Miscellaneous
- Sony’s lightweight entry-level WF-C700N noise-cancelling true wireless headphones are on sale! WH-1000M5 Midnight Blue New Color Simultaneous Listing Techbang
- Sony True Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones Launched! Is there a new version of Airpods Pro2? Yahoo Kimo News
- View full story on Google News
See also Some manufacturers launched Switch Joy-Con parts, claiming that after modification, the drifting problem can be permanently solved- XFastest Hong Kong