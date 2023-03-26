It is expected that the Sony Xperia 1 V flagship phone will be released this summer. There have been renderings exposed before, and now the CAD model renderings of the machine have also appeared.

Xperia 1 V rendering exposure: “classic” design with 8 Gen 2 + 16GB RAM

Recently, blogger @ZACKBUKS released a CAD rendering that is said to be a Sony Xperia 1 V mobile phone. The size is also marked on it. The length, width and height are 164.68 x 70.89 x 8.54mm, and the thickness includes the lens bump.

It is worth mentioning that this appearance size data is not the same as the 161.0 x 69.3 x 8.5mm previously revealed by Onleaks. In this regard, @ZACKBUKS said that the data of Onleaks is wrong. This means that the dimensions of the Sony Xperia 1 V remain largely unchanged.

Combined with the previous data, it is guessed that the Sony Xperia 1 V adopts a design similar to the previous generation, equipped with a 6.5-inch direct screen, equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and the RAM is expected to be an “unprecedented” 16GB, and the device is equipped with a 5000mA capacity battery. The rear is equipped with three mirrors, which are 12-megapixel main mirror + 48-megapixel wide-angle lens + 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

In addition, the Sony Xperia 1 V will still retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and the physical shutter button. It is expected to be available in summer 2023.