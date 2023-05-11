Home » Sony Xperia 1 V Hong Kong selling price + great discount! It is rumored that it is even worse than the previous generation, is it Mijian? -ePrice.HK
Technology

Sony Xperia 1 V Hong Kong selling price + great discount! It is rumored that it is even worse than the previous generation, is it Mijian? -ePrice.HK

by admin
Sony Xperia 1 V Hong Kong selling price + great discount! It is rumored that it is even worse than the previous generation, is it Mijian? -ePrice.HK

Sony Xperia 1 V officially released! We already have a review article for getting started, so you can read it according to the degree. There are rumors that the recommended retail price of Xperia 1 V has been lowered compared to the previous generation. Is it true? Let’s use the suggested retail price back to Hong Kong to compare the price of Xperia 1 IV with everyone when it was first launched, to see if it is expensive or on par! See below!

Sony Xperia 1 V Hong Kong selling price + pre-order discount

Let’s talk about the price first. Sony Xperia 1 IV has two options of 256GB and 512GB. The suggested retail prices are $9699 and $10499 respectively. The pre-sale will be held from May 11 to June 15, and the 512GB will be officially available at the end of May. , and the 256GB will be available in June.

And buy Sony Xperia 1 V during the pre-sale period, you can:

001: Get Link Buds S wireless noise-canceling headphones (worth $1690) or WH-CH720N wireless noise-canceling headphones (worth $1299) for free / Get WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones (worth $3190) or Xperia Vlog for $999 Set ($3080 value).

002: Free original mobile phone case made of antibacterial material (valued at $290).

003: Selected Xperia users can enjoy a $300 supermarket cash coupon.

Screenshot 2023-05-11 AM 2.26.38.png

Compare Xperia 1 V, Xperia 1 VI Hong Kong Suggested Retail Prices

Sony Xperia 1 V Sony Xperia 1 IV
256GB $9699 $9699
512GB $10499 $10499

Final ResultsNo markup, no markdown

Sony Xperia 1 V has a suggested retail price starting at $9699 at the time of publication, click here for detailed specifications and the latest selling price.

You may also like

Mass-produced super-fast charging batteries soon

Is BeReal already dead? No, but it’s not...

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro coming soon...

Sony Xperia 1 V initial test｜The wide-angle main...

There are 237 startup incubators and accelerators in...

Greentech Bike: This is how the perfect bike...

Google I/O 2023 GPT4’s Strongest Competitor! Try Google...

The rise of Poke House: from Milan to...

Data published by Basel schools

The Google Pixel 7a priced at NT$14,990 uses...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy