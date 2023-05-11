Sony Xperia 1 V Hong Kong selling price + great discount! It is rumored that it is even worse than the previous generation, is it Mijian? -ePrice.HK

Sony Xperia 1 V officially released! We already have a review article for getting started, so you can read it according to the degree. There are rumors that the recommended retail price of Xperia 1 V has been lowered compared to the previous generation. Is it true? Let’s use the suggested retail price back to Hong Kong to compare the price of Xperia 1 IV with everyone when it was first launched, to see if it is expensive or on par! See below!

Sony Xperia 1 V Hong Kong selling price + pre-order discount

Let’s talk about the price first. Sony Xperia 1 IV has two options of 256GB and 512GB. The suggested retail prices are $9699 and $10499 respectively. The pre-sale will be held from May 11 to June 15, and the 512GB will be officially available at the end of May. , and the 256GB will be available in June.

And buy Sony Xperia 1 V during the pre-sale period, you can:

001: Get Link Buds S wireless noise-canceling headphones (worth $1690) or WH-CH720N wireless noise-canceling headphones (worth $1299) for free / Get WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones (worth $3190) or Xperia Vlog for $999 Set ($3080 value).

002: Free original mobile phone case made of antibacterial material (valued at $290).

003: Selected Xperia users can enjoy a $300 supermarket cash coupon.

Compare Xperia 1 V, Xperia 1 VI Hong Kong Suggested Retail Prices

Sony Xperia 1 V Sony Xperia 1 IV 256GB $9699 $9699 512GB $10499 $10499

Final Results： No markup, no markdown 。

Sony Xperia 1 V has a suggested retail price starting at $9699 at the time of publication, click here for detailed specifications and the latest selling price.