Sony Xperia 1 V initial test｜The wide-angle main lens is upgraded to double the low-noise and sensitive night shots, and the S-Cinetone filming adds a movie color

Recently, the mobile phone market is very busy. Sony also took the opportunity to release the annual flagship mobile phone Xperia 1 V. The appearance has been slightly changed, and the camera has been greatly upgraded. In particular, the wide-angle main lens has been replaced with a double low-noise sensitive 48MP sensor. Bigger, night shooting is obviously much brighter than the previous generation, noise suppression is better, and clear portraits can be taken in low-light environments, and the shooting has transplanted many special features of the Alpha mirrorless camera of the same factory, such as S-Cinetone movie color and product display Mode and other functions make this new Japanese flagship video shooting gadget more diversified.

Xperia 10 V was added to the show at the same time.

The Xperia 10 V screen has grown to 6.1 inches, and its brightness has also increased by 1.5 times compared to the previous generation.

Xperia 10 V body is available in black, white, mint green and lavender 4 color options.

Xperia 10 V uses front stereo speakers instead.

Xperia 1 V: 3-color machine back adds a textured touch

At first glance, the appearance design of Xperia 1 V is not much different from the previous generation. At least from the front, it is still the same 6.5-inch 4K OLED screen with a familiar 21:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. You will feel that the tactility of the fuselage is completely different. First, the frame is added with pits, and the back of the machine has a fine concave-convex texture. The touch is unique and strong, and it has anti-slip and anti-hand effects, which also effectively reduces fingerprints. The overall feeling is better than that of Xperia 1 IV. The frosted glass is more flattering. In terms of body color, in addition to the flagship jungle green, the current generation Xperia 1 V also has two color options: white mist gray and twilight black. The body of the new work continues to have IP65/68 waterproof specifications, while retaining a 3.5mm headphone jack, and has its own sound effects such as DSEE Ultimate, 360 Reality Audio, and 360 Upmix.

Xperia 1 V: Dramatically Improved Thermal Performance

In response to the overheating of the previous generation, the manufacturer followed suit and specially improved the heat dissipation system of the Xperia 1 V, including switching to a double-layer graphite heat sink design, which greatly increased the heat dissipation area. Compared with the previous generation, the efficiency increased by 45%, and reduced by 5 The % software energy consumption, combined with the new processor with better power efficiency, has greatly reduced the overheating of the body of the new work. The official said that this generation can continuously shoot 4K movies for 30 minutes, which proves that the heat dissipation performance has improved a lot. When it comes to the processor, the Xperia 1 V uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 designated by the flagship, with a built-in 12GB RAM, and storage capacity options of 256GB and 512GB. In terms of battery life, the new product uses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 30W wired fast charging. It only takes 30 minutes to charge from zero to 50%. Thanks to the low power consumption of the new processor, the actual battery life of the Xperia 1 V is 10% longer than that of the previous generation. .

Xperia 1 V: Night camera performance has surprises

For Sony fans who like to shoot movies, what is more concerned about is how much the Xperia 1 V’s camera power has improved? In the 3-lens combination this time, the 12MP ultra-wide-angle and 85-125mm optical zoom telephoto portraits are inherited from the Xperia 1 IV, but the wide-angle main lens is upgraded from 12MP to 48MP (actual output is 12MP), and doubled for the first time Low-noise photosensitive element, the size of the sensor has also been increased from 1/1.7 inch to 1/1.3 inch. In addition to the increase in the photosensitive area, the double-layer transistor pixel technology greatly improves the light absorption during night shooting, and effectively suppresses noise. Test shooting I found that the night shooting performance of Xperia 1 V has been significantly improved compared with the previous generation. The brightness of the scene is greatly increased, and the color and skin tone are restored to nature. When zooming in, there is no excessive oil painting or too many traces of digital processing, and the scene retains the original details. There is not much signal noise, which shows that the Xperia 1 V can easily cope with low-light environments.

Xperia 1 V: S-Cinetone captures cinematic colors

The Xperia 1 series has always attached great importance to filming. Almost every generation will add new features. The Xperia 1 V is no exception. It is the first to bring the S-Cinetone function of the Alpha mirrorless camera of the same factory to the mobile phone, using years of experience accumulated by the manufacturer. With advanced color processing technology, the filmed film can also present film-level color effects without post-production. In addition, the new work also introduces Vlogging elements from the ZV series cameras, including the product display mode that can easily switch the subject, and the recording effect that gives priority to vocals. As long as the mobile phone is equipped with the Vlog kit accessories, you can shoot Vlogs as easily as the ZV series. Mention the Vlog set and pre-order the Xperia 1 V from now (May 11) to June 15 (Thursday). If you don’t like the two gifts of Link Bud S true wireless earphones or WH-CH720N wireless noise-cancelling earphones, you can also Choose another offer and buy an Xperia Vlog package (valued at $3,080) for $999, saving more than $2,000.

Added in the same field: Xperia 10 V

In addition to the flagship Xperia 1 V, Sony simultaneously released a new mid-range product, the Xperia 10 V. The 21:9 OLED screen is slightly enlarged to 6.1 inches, and the brightness is increased by 1.5 times, but the weight of the body is reduced to 159g. Equipped with stereo speakers, the sound and picture effect of watching movies and watching dramas is more perfect. The Xperia 10 V continues to use the Snapdragon 695 processor, but the RAM has been increased from 6GB to 8GB in the previous generation. As for the 12MP wide-angle sensor in the 3-lens combination, it has been upgraded to a 1/2-inch photosensitive element, which is more solid for day and night shots.

Xperia 1 V price: $9,699 (256GB), $10,499 (512GB)

Xperia 10 V Price: $3,499

Launch date: June 16 (Fri)

