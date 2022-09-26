Home Technology Sony Xperia 10 IV demo: 6-inch OLED screen lightweight 5,000mAh high-power mid-range choice!｜Mobile phone evaluation
Sony Xperia 10 IV demo: 6-inch OLED screen lightweight 5,000mAh high-power mid-range choice!｜Mobile phone evaluation

Sony Xperia 10 IV demo: 6-inch OLED screen lightweight 5,000mAh high-power mid-range choice!｜Mobile phone evaluation

Sony seems to be one of the few manufacturers in the market that continues to introduce thin phones. The Sony Xperia 10 IV continues to use a 6-inch 21:9 film ratio OLED screen, weighs only 161 grams, and with a rounded frame design, it feels very good to hold. This generation of Xperia 10 IV has increased its power from 4,500mAh to 5,000mAh, which can be said to be a flagship power and can be used as a secondary machine with high endurance. The mid-range Xperia 10 IV still supports the IP68 high-level dustproof and waterproof specifications, so it is more reliable for rough use. The new machine also supports up to 1TB SD card expansion, which is suitable for users with large capacity needs.

