Sony Xperia 1V, NIO ET7, Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 and more

Have a nice Sunday! The week is over again, which is why we are now looking back at the articles of the last seven days here in TechnikNews Weekly.

A lot has happened over the past few days. In addition to two tests, one for a car and one for a notebook, we reported on the presentation of the Sony Xperia 1 V and news about WhatsApp. A compact summary of the three most popular articles can be found in the following lines.

Sony Xperia 1V presented

Sony once again released a new smartphone, the Xperia 1 V. This comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a 4K display with a 120 Hertz refresh rate and various camera innovations. The Xperia 1 V uses a new sensor technology that promises to capture more light and thus spit out images with less noise. Jacob von TechnikNews listed all the details about the new smartphone in this article:

NIO ET7 im Test

More and more Chinese car brands are gaining a foothold on the European market, such as NIO with the ET7. This is a luxury sedan that is quite impressive with a price of around 69,900 euros. In his test, Dominik makes it clear what you can expect for the price. His conclusion: With the ET7, NIO offers a genuine premium sedan. Among other things, this is made clear by the massage seats, the infotainment system and the integrated language assistant.

Review of the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro 2022

Many know HUAWEI for their smartphones, but not everyone knows that the manufacturer also has some stylish laptops on offer. One model from the range is the MateBook X Pro from last year. Christian from TechnikNews found out for you how this works in everyday use. In his conclusion he finally writes that the MateBook X Pro 2022 is a very elegant laptop, but that he was not so satisfied with the battery life and the selection of connections.

TechnikNews Weekly: More articles from the last week

We also wrote about a new feature in WhatsApp this week. If you are still interested, you can find all the information here:

recommendations for you