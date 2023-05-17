Sony Xperia 1V officially presented

Sony officially presented its flagship, the Xperia 1 V, last Wednesday. This comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a 4K 120 Hz display and impressive new camera technology. We have summarized all information for you.

Nothing has really changed in the design of the Sony Xperia 1 V compared to its predecessor. With dimensions of 165 x 71 mm, it measures exactly the same as the Xperia 1 IV. Only the thickness has increased by 0.1 mm to 8.3 mm now.

The Sony Xperia 1 V will be available in black, platinum and khaki colors. All three colors are made of matte glass and, thanks to the specially structured surface, are said to have a better grip and are more resistant to fingerprints and scratches. The indentations that we already know from the Xperia Pro-I are used for the frame. This should improve the grip again.





The Xperia 1 V is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and first generation Gorilla Glass Victus on the back. As befits a flagship, it is of course again certified according to IP68.

Display

On paper, it is the same display as the Xperia 1 IV. 6.5″, 120 Hz and, thanks to a resolution of 3,840 x 1,644 pixels, pin sharp. However, Sony claims to have improved the brightness even further.

Performance

With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Sony has given its flagship the strongest SoC currently on the market. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS storage. This can be further expanded via a microSD card. Unfortunately, Sony does not provide any information as to whether this is the new and faster UFS 4.0 storage.

However, the new Snapdragon not only ensures better performance, but also better battery life and fewer heat problems thanks to efficient TSMC production. The increased cooling should contribute to this.

Software

Android 13 with the in-house XperiaUI is used as the software. It’s very similar to stock Android and comes with some useful extra features like focus mode, which pauses apps and hides their notifications. Disappointingly, Sony didn’t say a word about updates, which is why I would still expect 2 major version updates. Really embarrassing for a smartphone in this price range.

Camera

The highlight of the Xperia 1 V is definitely the new main camera sensor. For the first time, Sony uses a new 52-megapixel sensor, of which 48 megapixels are used. Thanks to pixel binning, 4 images are combined into one, which results in larger pixels. We already know that from other manufacturers. It is really impressive that a new sensor technology is used here. The new sensor offers an innovative 2-layer transistor pixel – one for the photodiode and one for the phototransistor. This allows it to capture more light and significantly reduce image noise.

Nothing has changed in the other sensors compared to the Xperia 1 IV. Sony still uses the same 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, which has autofocus but isn’t capable of macro photography, and the same impressive zoom, which allows for 3.5x to 5.2x optical magnification. Videos are possible in 4K with up to 120 FPS.

battery pack

The battery hasn’t changed compared to the predecessor either. Sony continues to rely on 5,000 mAh, which can be charged with up to 30 watts via the USB-C port. At a time when other smartphones with over 200 watts can be charged to 100 percent in just a few minutes, 30 watts seem outdated. At least the Xperia supports 1 V wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging.

Miscellaneous

In addition to stereo front speakers, Sony has also given its flagship a 3.5 mm jack connection. This makes them one of the last to still rely on this technology. Even though almost everyone nowadays consumes music via Bluetooth headphones and Sony produces very good Bluetooth headphones themselves, the sound quality of these headphones still does not come close to good wired headphones in combination with a high-quality DAC.

Prices and Availability

The Sony Xperia 1 V can be pre-ordered from June 1st at an RRP of 1,399 euros. Sony has therefore not increased the price compared to the predecessor. As a bonus, first-time buyers get the Sony WH-1000XM5 for free. A test will have to show how the Xperia ultimately performs.

recommendations for you