Sony released the brand new WF-C700N true wireless earphones, adding the ANC active noise reduction function, and selling it with light weight and a variety of color options. The price is only $999, which is quite attractive.

WF-C700N is the successor model of WF-C500. It uses a more advanced 5mm dynamic unit, supports SBC and AAC transmission coding, DSEE sound enhancement technology, 360 Reality Audio, and can be quickly paired with Android and Windows devices, etc. , the functions are quite complete, users can also adjust the noise reduction level of the headphones through Sony | Headphones Connect.

The WF-C700N earphone weighs only 4.6g (single), and the charging case weighs 35g. With ANC on, the battery life is 7.5 hours. There will be 4 color options including black, white, green, and purple, and the price is $999.

In addition to WF-C700N, Sony’s other flagship model WH-1000XM5 will launch a new midnight blue version, priced at $3,190, and is expected to be launched on April 13.