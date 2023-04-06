Home Technology Sony’s entry-level true wireless headphones have ANC new WF-C700N debut
Technology

Sony’s entry-level true wireless headphones have ANC new WF-C700N debut

by admin
Sony’s entry-level true wireless headphones have ANC new WF-C700N debut

Sony released the brand new WF-C700N true wireless earphones, adding the ANC active noise reduction function, and selling it with light weight and a variety of color options. The price is only $999, which is quite attractive.

WF-C700N is the successor model of WF-C500. It uses a more advanced 5mm dynamic unit, supports SBC and AAC transmission coding, DSEE sound enhancement technology, 360 Reality Audio, and can be quickly paired with Android and Windows devices, etc. , the functions are quite complete, users can also adjust the noise reduction level of the headphones through Sony | Headphones Connect.

The WF-C700N earphone weighs only 4.6g (single), and the charging case weighs 35g. With ANC on, the battery life is 7.5 hours. There will be 4 color options including black, white, green, and purple, and the price is $999.

In addition to WF-C700N, Sony’s other flagship model WH-1000XM5 will launch a new midnight blue version, priced at $3,190, and is expected to be launched on April 13.

See also  Minecraft Legends gets new story trailer

You may also like

The cumulative global sales of “Demon Slayer: Blade...

Older iPhones could lose access to Apple services

🎮 “Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 –...

You really save that much money

God of War: Ragnarök Now with New Game+,...

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2: Really good earbuds...

Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, Joe Biden: all the...

Sony WF-C700N｜Noise Canceling True Wireless Lightweight 4-Color Appearance...

Researchers bring perovskites to 20-meter film – the...

Teaching a machine to talk is no longer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy