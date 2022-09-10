After releasing a lot of PlayStation VR2 information, Sony created a new work “Firewall Ultra” through First Contact Entertainment earlier, explaining that PlayStation VR2 can correspond to the game experience.

First Contact Entertainment, which has created the virtual reality first-person shooter “Firewall Zero Hour” in the past, has created “Firewall Ultra” this time, which is also a first-person multiplayer shooter and is designed for PlayStation VR2.

The story time of Firewall Ultra is set 5 years after Firewall Zero Hour, and the familiar mercenaries and scenes have been improved. Because the PlayStation VR2 can render in 4K HDR, First Contact Entertainment has completely reworked all character models, and the map has been completely overhauled, adding new areas and different textures.

In addition, Firewall Ultra uses PlayStation VR2 Sense technology for new features, such as eye tracking, allowing players to intuitively switch weapons and open the game display panel through the built-in camera of the PlayStation VR2 headset.

