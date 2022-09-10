Home Technology Sony’s “Firewall Ultra” interprets PlayStation VR2’s corresponding gaming experience | Community Platform | Digital
Technology

Sony’s “Firewall Ultra” interprets PlayStation VR2’s corresponding gaming experience | Community Platform | Digital

by admin
Sony’s “Firewall Ultra” interprets PlayStation VR2’s corresponding gaming experience | Community Platform | Digital

After releasing a lot of PlayStation VR2 information, Sony created a new work “Firewall Ultra” through First Contact Entertainment earlier, explaining that PlayStation VR2 can correspond to the game experience.

First Contact Entertainment, which has created the virtual reality first-person shooter “Firewall Zero Hour” in the past, has created “Firewall Ultra” this time, which is also a first-person multiplayer shooter and is designed for PlayStation VR2.

The story time of Firewall Ultra is set 5 years after Firewall Zero Hour, and the familiar mercenaries and scenes have been improved. Because the PlayStation VR2 can render in 4K HDR, First Contact Entertainment has completely reworked all character models, and the map has been completely overhauled, adding new areas and different textures.

In addition, Firewall Ultra uses PlayStation VR2 Sense technology for new features, such as eye tracking, allowing players to intuitively switch weapons and open the game display panel through the built-in camera of the PlayStation VR2 headset.

﻿

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

LINE is too fat to occupy the phone memory and troubled?Online teaching method to help APP lose weight

Nowadays, with the variety of application update items, the memory space of the mobile phone is becoming more and more insufficient, especially the communication software LINE used by many people can reach up to 6G. Netizens praised “You are the savior of the nation! Thanks for sharing”

Sony interprets PlayStation VR2 with “Firewall Ultra” to correspond to the gaming experience

After releasing a lot of PlayStation VR2 information, Sony created a new work “Firewall Ultra” through First Contact Entertainment earlier, explaining that PlayStation VR2 can correspond to the game experience.

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy