Sony’s full-frame interchangeable lens remote control pan-tilt movie machine ILME-FR7 officially launched in Taiwan

Photo / Sony’s full-frame interchangeable lens remote control pan-tilt movie machine ILME-FR7 is officially launched in Taiwan. (provided by Sony)

Sony Taiwan announced that the Cinema Line full-frame interchangeable lens remote control pan-tilt movie camera ILME-FR7 (hereinafter referred to as FR7) is officially on sale. This new camera is Sony’s first remote-controlled pan-tilt movie machine that integrates interchangeable lens design, full-frame photosensitive elements, and built-in horizontal movement, vertical movement, and zoom functions. Through the remote control function, it can break through the location and Space constraints are suitable for various shooting situations.

The FR7 adopts a 10.3-megapixel full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R sensor, which can support a remote control pan-tilt camera with a dynamic range of 15+ levels; in addition to having a wide dynamic range and full-frame film-like soft bokeh, it also has high light-sensitivity performance , and the ISO can be expanded to 409,600 when shooting in low-light environments. FR7 can be used with Sony E-mount lenses including the G Master series, covering focal lengths from 12mm to 1200mm. Support up to 4K 120p/ FHD 240p.

The FR7 is also compatible with Sony’s RM-IP500 remote console for multicam productions. One RM-IP500 remote console can remotely control up to 100 PTZ cameras, and has a professional joystick to control pan, tilt and zoom operations. In addition, the included infrared remote control also supports the simple operation of FR7.

Using the newly developed exclusive application, you can intuitively control the rotation, tilt, zoom, focus, recording, playback and multiple body settings of the FR7 through a tablet computer or computer web browser. And this function supports multiple people to remotely monitor the FR7 screen at the same time, and also supports remote monitoring of multiple FR7s on one device. Benefiting from the remote control pan/tilt function, FR7 can be mounted on tripods, cranes or other limited shooting locations.

FR7 supports real-time eye focusing and real-time tracking, and the combination of fast hybrid focusing system and PTZ function can focus on static or fast-moving objects in a wide range. The FR7 has a built-in electronic fine-tuning ND filter. The auto ND function can automatically adjust the ND filter in response to light changes to keep the exposure stable.

