The picture shows Sony’s top-notch flagship Xperia 1 IV launched last year, with a 6.5-inch 4K HDR screen and a body in black, purple, and white. The 256GB storage capacity version is priced at 36,990 yuan (purple, white, and black); the 512GB capacity version is 39,990 yuan (purple, black two colors). (Photo/photographed by reporter Huang Zhaoxiang)

The Sony Xperia 1 series, which is positioned as the top-level flagship, will usher in a fifth-generation successor this year. The model name is expected to be named “Xperia 1 V” as the new machine. In view of the fact that the fourth-generation Xperia 1 IV was announced in May last year, and it was launched in Taiwan at the end of May. Foreign media speculate that Sony is likely to maintain the same strategy as last year and choose to release the latest generation of Xperia 1 V flagship new machine in May this year.

According to a recent report by the Japanese media Sumaho Digest, ZACKBUKS, a Weibo whistleblower, exposed a CAD design drawing and size specification details of the fuselage claiming to be “Xperia 1 V”. Generally still maintain a similar 21:9 ratio and style.

However, the overall thickness of the fuselage including the rear lens, this year’s fifth-generation “Xperia 1 V” will be the thickest fuselage since the previous Xperia 1 series, and the length and width of the fuselage will be slightly narrower than previous generations .

It is said that the CAD design rendering of the Sony Xperia 1 V top-level flagship machine that is expected to be released this year has been leaked to reveal the details of the fuselage size. (Picture recap of microblog leaker ZACKBUKS)

In addition, although the Xperia 1 V rear camera module still maintains a vertically arranged three-lens combination, the position of the flash and the size of the lens sensor will be slightly different from the previous generation.

Highlights of the appearance of the new flagship 1. The length and width of the fuselage are narrowed, and the thickness is thickened

From the CAD renderings, the Xperia 1 V flagship new machine that will debut in 2023 has a body length of 165 mm, a width of 71 mm, and a thickness of 8.2 mm. There is no information about the weight of the body yet.

In terms of the dimensions of length, width and thickness alone, comparing the body size of previous Xperia 1 to 4 generations, we can expect the grip, length and width of the new flagship body of the fifth generation Xperia 1 V this year. All will be slightly narrower than previous dynasties, and the thickness will be slightly thicker.

For reference, the body sizes of the previous Xperia 1 series are listed below:

2019 Sony Xperia 1 Dimensions

The length is 167 mm, the width is 72 mm, and the thickness is 8.2 mm; the weight is 178 grams.

2020 Sony Xperia 1 II Dimensions

The length is 166 mm, the width is 72 mm, and the thickness is 7.9 mm; the weight is 181 grams.

2021 Sony Xperia 1 III Dimensions

The length is 165 mm, the width is 71 mm, and the thickness is 8.2 mm; the weight is 187 grams.

2022 Sony Xperia 1 IV Dimensions

The length is 165 mm, the width is 71 mm, and the thickness is 8.2 mm; the weight is 185 grams.

2023 Sony Xperia 1 V body size rumors leaked as follows

The length is 164.68 mm, the width is 70.89 mm, and the thickness is 8.54 mm; the weight is unknown.

It is said that Sony Xperia 1 V is expected to be released this year as the top-level flagship phone. (Photo taken from Onleaks Twitter)

Highlights of the new flagship’s appearance 2. “Change” the position of the flash on the back of the machine

In terms of the camera on the back of the camera, the Japanese media Sumaho Digest further pointed out that recently on the Japanese Amazon online shopping platform, a mobile phone protective case item called “Xperia 1 V” has been put on the shelves by a third-party accessory manufacturer and the mobile phone is equipped with a protective case. design mock-up pictures. Compared with the previous generation Xperia 1V, the position of the flash is changed from the top of the back of the camera to the inside of the camera lens module (between the first and second lenses).

On the Japanese Amazon online shopping platform, a mobile phone protective case item called “Xperia 1 V” has already been listed by a third-party accessory manufacturer. (Photo taken from Sumaho Digest)

Highlights of the appearance of the new flagship 3. The photosensitive element of the three-lens module on the back of the machine is slightly larger than that of the previous generation

In addition, the three camera lenses on the back of the “Xperia 1 V” are equipped with photosensitive elements. It is reported that this year’s Xperia series mobile phones will be replaced with the new “LYTIA” (Chinese name “光言”) mobile imaging developed by Sony Semiconductor. The sensor brand and the lens module will be slightly larger than the previous generation.

In addition, there were previous rumors that the 3D iToF ranging and RGB IR color sensors of the previous generation Xperia 1V may be canceled on this year’s Xperia 1 V camera module, and the 3.5mm earphones on the fuselage frame The hole remains.

