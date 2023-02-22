Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), a gaming subsidiary of the Sony Group, released the next-generation model of virtual reality (VR) glasses “PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2)” on February 22. Counting from the existing model “PSVR”, this is the first time a new model has been released in about 6 years. In the context of the successive launch of new VR glasses by Meta and others in the United States, whether Sony Group can expand the sales of PSVR2 depends on whether it can launch attractive game software.

Customers who purchased Sony Group’s new virtual reality (VR) glasses “PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2)”

The PSVR2 weighs approximately 560 grams, which is 50 grams lighter than the existing PSVR. The screen uses an OLED display that can display ultra-high-definition images, and a new vibration function that improves immersion has been added. The recommended retail price (including tax) in Japan is 74,980 yen (about 3,832 yuan).

On the morning of the 22nd, at the Ikebukuro main store of the Japanese home appliance chain BicCamera, customers rushing to buy PSVR2 after opening. A man living in Tokyo who was the first to buy the product said excitedly: “I asked the company to take time off to buy it. Today I will play all night.” A woman living in Tokyo bought it for her family. She said: “Although I have PSVR, I heard that PSVR2 has added a vibration function, etc., which are obviously upgraded.”

PSVR2

According to data from Hong Kong research company Counterpoint, from the perspective of the world VR glasses market (April to June 2022), including augmented reality (AR), Meta is the first market share, reaching 66%. Catching up with Meta is China‘s Beijing Xiaoniaokan Technology with an 11% share. The third place is the Chinese company Dapeng VR (DPVR), with a share of 9%. Sony didn’t make it into the top three.

Nihon Keizai Shimbun (Chinese version: Nikkei Chinese Website) Xu Chao

Copyright statement: All rights reserved by Nihon Keizai Shimbun. Unauthorized reprinting or partial copying is not allowed, and offenders will be held accountable.