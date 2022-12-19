The picture shows the fourth generation of Sony Xperia 1 IV launched in May 2022. (Photo/photographed by reporter Huang Zhaoxiang)

It is considered to be the fifth generation of Sony’s next-generation successor flagship mobile phone Xperia 1 V, which will be launched in 2023. There are two new changes in the major revision. First, the front of the fuselage is equipped with a full-screen full screen that is almost borderless; It has a configuration of four lenses.

According to foreign media Sumahodigest, it is said that Xperia 1 V, the fifth-generation new flagship mobile phone, will be upgraded to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon S8 Gen 2 processor based on TSMC’s four-nanometer process technology, which is expected to be launched by Sony Mobile in the first half of next year. The first heavyweight new machine, it is estimated that it is likely to be officially launched in May 2023 according to the strategic layout of the Xperia 1 IV launch schedule this year, but it is not ruled out that it may be released in advance around spring.

It is said that the fifth generation of Sony Xperia 1 V will be released in 2023. The imaginary concept design has been exposed on the Internet, and the front and rear of the fuselage adopt a new design. (Photo taken from Sumahodigest)

Judging from the conceptual design drawings released on YouTube a few days ago, the Xperia 1 V fifth-generation flagship new machine seems likely to usher in a “super-feeling” major revision, which will “refresh” fans. Although the overall design language of the fuselage still continues the 21:9 ratio consistent with previous generations, and maintains the signature features of no bangs and no digging holes, however, the evolved new generation of flagship Xperia 1 IV may be on the front of the fuselage. It will adopt a more extremely narrow frame design, and will debut with a new look that is nearly full-screen.

It is worth noting that the front selfie camera, which was originally configured on the upper left of the fuselage frame, will be changed to an embedded lens hidden under the screen in one fell swoop, or will it be installed on the thin line frame in response to the extremely thin frame. An “ultraminiature” selfie lens with Micro Matrix technology is still unknown. However, the screen size remains the same as the previous generation’s 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED, and it also has a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

In addition to the front of the fuselage, the back of the fuselage also has a “very eye-catching” new look! The main camera also maintains the usual vertical arrangement design, but it is reported that the Xperia 1 V fifth-generation flagship new machine is likely to be upgraded from “three-lens” to “four-lens”, and adopts a “one long and one short” double-arranged shape, that is, A new set of lenses has been added to the right side of the rear three-lens camera module, but the detailed photosensitive elements and camera specifications and configuration information have not yet been revealed. It is estimated that the main camera may be replaced with a larger photosensitive element, and upgraded from 12 million pixels to 48 million pixels, and the lens is also larger than the previous generation. As for the extra lens, it is likely to be used as a 3D sensor.

