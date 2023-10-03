Sony’s Polyphony Digital Announces Online Service Shutdown for ‘Gran Turismo Sport’ in 2024

Sony’s Polyphony Digital Shuts Down Online Services for “Gran Turismo Sport”

In a move that is becoming increasingly common among game manufacturers, Sony’s first-party studio Polyphony Digital has announced the shutdown of online services for the popular racing game “Gran Turismo Sport” (referred to as “GT Sport”). Despite the surprise surrounding this decision, the studio has provided an explanation for their actions.

The online service for “GT Sport” is set to be terminated at 14:00 on January 31, 2024, as stated by Polyphony Digital. This means that players will no longer be able to access online content such as communities, open lobbies, quick battles, and current season activities. Additionally, the mileage store will be closed, making it impossible for players to purchase items. Online-dependent trophies cannot be unlocked, and customized vehicle paint jobs will revert to their original colors.

However, players do have some consolation. The ability to drive vehicles and access the garage will still be available, ensuring that tuning and settings are saved. All tracks will remain operational for normal use, and certain vehicles, items, and maps that require game progress to unlock can still be obtained even after the servers are shut down.

Regarding DLC purchases, Polyphony Digital has stated that acquiring additional content such as vehicles and scenery packs will no longer be possible after December 1, 2023. However, players who have already purchased DLC prior to this date can continue to enjoy it.

Despite the impending closure of “GT Sport,” fans can still look forward to the sequel, “Gran Turismo 7” (released in 2022 for the PS4/PS5 platform). Polyphony Digital has assured players that they will continue to optimize and improve online services for “GT7,” promising a fully evolved gaming experience.

The announcement from Polyphony Digital adds to a growing trend in the gaming industry, where manufacturers are discontinuing online services for older titles due to reasons such as cost-saving measures. While it may disappoint some players, the decision allows development teams to focus on newer projects and ensures a smoother online experience for active games.

