Sony’s PS5 Breaks Sales Records: More Than 46 Million Consoles Sold

Sony’s PlayStation division is celebrating impressive sales figures for its PS5, with the current generation console continuing to skyrocket in sales during the last financial quarter. Since its launch in November 2020, the PS5 has already accumulated an impressive 46.6 million consoles sold, surpassing expectations and solidifying its position as Sony’s most profitable division.

According to Sony’s latest reports, the company sold 4.9 million consoles from July 1 to September 30, adding to a total of 8.2 million consoles sold in the last semester. This figure is significantly higher than the 5.7 million consoles sold in the same semester of 2022. The impressive growth in sales can also be attributed to the stabilization of console stock, which has allowed more consumers to purchase the highly coveted PS5 without facing supply shortages.

In addition to the impressive hardware sales, Sony’s video games are also performing well at the sales level. Marvel’s Spider-Man, the latest release from PlayStation Studios, has surpassed 5 million copies sold as of October 30. Furthermore, Sony registered up to 107 million active PlayStation Network users between July and September, with 67.6 million video games sold, of which 67% were in the growing digital format.

Looking ahead, Sony is preparing to launch new hardware offerings, including the PlayStation Portal, a remote gaming device that connects to the PS5 and is set to be released on November 15. Additionally, the company is introducing interchangeable shells for those who want to customize the look of their console, as well as a new version of the PS5 that is thinner and lighter and will gradually replace the 2020 model on the market.

With the PS5’s record-breaking sales figures and the promising lineup of upcoming hardware, it’s clear that Sony’s PlayStation division is at the top of its game in the current console generation.