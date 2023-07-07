Sony’s Response to Microsoft’s Revelation of a Possible PS5 Slim Console Launch

Microsoft Reveals Possible Launch of Slim Version PS5 Console, Sony Taiwan Responds

In the midst of Microsoft’s ongoing acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the tech giant has put forward yet another revelation. According to a document released by Microsoft, it appears that Sony may be launching a new “Slim version console (commonly known as thin machine)” for the PS5 later this year, priced at $399.99 (approximately NT$12,400 USD).

The document comes in response to the US Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) concerns over Microsoft’s potential monopoly in the gaming market. The FTC argues that PS and Xbox belong to different price segments. In retaliation, Microsoft asserts in court documents that “PlayStation also sells a cheaper digital version of the console at a price of $399.99. It is expected to launch the PlayStation 5 Slim at the same price later this year.”

Foreign netizens have wasted no time in deciphering the clues surrounding the potential new model of the PS5. Many have pointed out that Sony is currently running “PS5 disc version promotions” in several European countries without providing an explanation for the price reduction. Netizens interpret this as a sign that “the new version of the PS5 is about to be released” and that Sony is clearing out its existing inventory.

Responding to the revelations and speculations, “NOWnews Today” reached out to Taiwan Sony Interactive Entertainment Co., Ltd. for comment. The official response stated, “We currently have no comments or content to respond to this rumor, and we will notify you if there is any latest news.”

Meanwhile, interested parties can find more news reports on NOWnews Today, including features on the alleged “stupidest product in history,” the PS5 handheld Project Q, and Sony’s surprise unveiling of the new PS5 controller, “Project Q,” which features an impressive 8-inch screen.

Additionally, PlayStation Plus offers special discounts on game consoles, popular game films, and more. Gamers are encouraged to take advantage of these deals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

