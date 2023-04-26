Sony’s slimming PS5 model will be unveiled?The new patented design of the optical disc drive was first exposed by foreign media- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

The picture shows the SONY PS5 console. (Photo/photographed by reporter Huang Zhaoxiang)

It is reported that Sony PS5 game console will launch a new model with a “slimming” design to improve the shortcomings of the console that has been criticized by players for being too bulky. The volume and appearance of the host has been reduced after being slimmed down. It is reported that the host will adopt the form of a “detachable” optical disc drive that can be connected externally through the Type-C interface, and the appearance of the host may also become more square to match the previous ones that have been on the market. The streamlined design of the PS5 is differentiated, the volume and weight of the host will be greatly reduced, and it will be equipped with low-voltage specifications that allow the operating temperature to be lower.

Although the above-mentioned rumors have flowed out since the second half of last year, they have not yet been officially confirmed by Sony. However, foreign media received the latest news that Sony recently (4/20) submitted a patent document related to the “new optical disc drive” to the US Patent and Trademark Office. has been exposed.

According to reports from foreign media Segmentnext, the new technology applied for in this patent document was submitted by SIE Sony Interactive Entertainment. The content description pointed out that the patent is mainly related to the optical components and drives for installing optical disc drives, and this technology will be applicable to games. hosts, personal computers and AV equipment and other devices.

Although the content of the document does not use the keyword “PS5”, it can be clearly understood from the content of the patented technology and the schematic diagram of the design of the optical disc drive that the new external optical disc drive device developed by SIE has the same appearance as that carried by the PS5. The optical disc drive is quite similar. In addition, the new patent also mentions that it will have the function of preventing the optical disc drive from making noise due to excessive vibration and that the components used will avoid environmental pollution. It means that this new type of optical disc drive will have lower noise operation characteristics, and it can be used as an external device.

(Photo taken from Segmentnext)

Since this year’s E Game Show has been confirmed to be suspended, with the Summer Game Festival “Summer Game Fest” event, it will officially start in Los Angeles, USA in a physical form on June 8 this year (Taiwan time is June 9). It is regarded as the largest game event event of the year.

There is still more than a month before the summer game festival or sports event. Foreign media speculate that Sony is likely to announce that it will hold a “PlayStation Showcase” before the summer game festival starts. The press conference will reveal to players the important game lineup and host-related information in the second half of the year. At that time, it has been rumored for a long time that the new PS5 model, which has been revised and slimmed down with an external optical disc drive, may be unveiled in the form of a preview.

