Sophos MDR for Microsoft Defender more security

Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for Microsoft Defender is a security solution developed to respond effectively to IT threats. The solution adds a further 24/7 level of protection to the entire suite of Microsoft Security solutions for endpoint, SIEM, identity, cloud and other solutions to neutralize data breaches, ransomware and other active adversary cyberattacks.

Raja Patel, Senior Vice President of Managed Products and Services at Sophos

Technology alone is not enough to stop cyberattacks, as demonstrated by the cases handled by our Incident Response team. Cybercriminals are extremely aggressive. Therefore, companies need a level of security managed by a team of experts with specific skills that guarantees protection against the most advanced cyber attacks quickly and accurately.

Cosa offre Sophos MDR for Microsoft Defender

Instead of forcing them to substitute Fully leveraging existing technologies, Sophos helps businesses by delivering what they need, how and where they need it, regardless of the security solutions they already use. For channel partners offering Microsoft security solutions, there are exciting opportunities to ensure full protection of their customers and maximize the value of existing implementations.

Also including telemetry

Sophos MDR for Microsoft Defender integrates telemetry data generated by a variety of Microsoft Security tools. Other MDR solutions limit their support to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint or Microsoft Sentinel, providing minimal threat response capabilities. Instead Sophos MDR strengthens in a more complete way the Microsoft Security suite, including:

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint;

Microsoft Defender for Identity;

Microsoft Defender for Cloud;

Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps;

Identity Protection (Azure Active Directory);

Office 365 Security and Compliance Center;

Microsoft Sentinel;

Office 365 Management Activity.

Sophos MDR for Microsoft Defender più sicurezza per bloccare le minacce

Telemetry data from these sources is automatically consolidated, correlated and prioritized through insights from the Sophos Adaptive Cybersecurity Ecosystem and Sophos X-Ops. The latter is the threat intelligence unit made up of more than 500 Sophos analysts, threat specialists, first responders, data scientists and other specialists located around the world. This enables the Sophos MDR operations team to identify and block a greater volume of threats than Microsoft Security tools – or any other security technology – can do alone.

Integrate telemetry sources

Sophos MDR is the most widely used MDR solution with over 17,000 customers of all sizes and industries, and is the best rated by Gartner Peer Insights and G2. It is also the only MDR service that can be delivered not only on Sophos solutions, but also on third-party security deployments already adopted by end users. In addition to those from Microsoft, customers can integrate telemetry sources from dozens of other vendors such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Check Point, Okta, Darktrace and many more through the Sophos Marketplace.

