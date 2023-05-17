“Soros hates humanity”: anti-Semitism allegations…

Investor George Soros has sold his Tesla shares, incurring the wrath of Elon Musk. He compared Soros to the comic book villain Magneto and wrote: “He wants to disintegrate the fabric of civilization.”

On the short message service Twitter, which he owns, billionaire Elon Musk lashed out at star investor and Holocaust survivor George Soros: “Soros reminds me of Magento,” Musk wrote on Tuesday. After pointing out that the X-Men villain Magneto was a Holocaust survivor and that Soros was constantly being attacked because of his political views, which did not correspond to those of Musk, the billionaire continued: The investor wanted to “dismantle the structure of civilization. Soros hates humanity,” Musk said.

The background to the attack is likely to be that Soros’ investment company has completely exited the US e-car manufacturer Tesla and has sold all the shares. The CEO of Tesla is known to be Musk.

Now he is accused of anti-Semitism. Israel’s Foreign Ministry criticized Musk’s comments for having an “anti-Semitic smack” and stressed that they had “immediately triggered a flood of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories” on Twitter. The chairman of the Jewish organization ADL (Anti-Defamation League), Jonathan Greenblatt, criticized Musk’s choice of words as dangerous. They encourage extremists who hatch anti-Jewish conspiracy theories.

Musk: “I can say what I want”

Musk defended himself in an interview with the US business broadcaster CNBC: “If anything, I’m something of a pro-Semite,” he said. At the same time he reiterated his words about Soros. “I think that’s right. That’s my opinion,” said he, referring to freedom of speech. “I can say whatever I want.”

Soros, who also made a name for himself as a benefactor, is a popular target for the American right, whose views Musk shares. One of the allegations is that he allegedly helps elect left-leaning prosecutors in US cities, who then don’t crack down on crimes hard enough. The frequent verbal attacks against the 92-year-old also fuel anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

(APA/dpa)