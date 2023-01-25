Screenshots from 4chan claim to show Elden Ring’s DLC areas, weapons and armor sets. However, these have been torn up online by dedicated Elden Ring accounts that seem to all but prove that they are fake leaks.

Now, nothing is certain here, and it wasn’t until last week that it was revealed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League would have a battle pass thanks to 4chan. However, based on evidence, these screenshots appear to consist of nothing more than a mix of mods, unused game assets, and out-of-bounds areas.

Also tried adding a watermark to the bottom of each screenshot, but as you can see in the twitter post above, the Bandai Namco logo only covers a small area of ​​the screen when in reality it should have been all over.

Lots of people are claiming to have the latest content for Elden Ring’s DLC, but it doesn’t look like we’ll know anything for sure until From Software is ready to release it.