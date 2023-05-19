“Sorry, on ChatGpt we were wrong”. Backtracking from NY schools is a lesson for everyone

Last January, shortly after the advent of ChatGptmany American schools – including institutions belonging to New York City Public Schools which train each year, altogether, more than a million students – have prohibited the use of ChatGpt on their servers because – this was the motivation – “damages critical thinking and the ability to solve students’ problems”.

Five months later David C. Banks, director of the largest school system in the US, admits that “ChatGpt has taken our schools by surprise”. And that now is the time to “embrace its potential with determination”. These are the main concepts of a long editorial written by Banks himself for Chalkbeat New York.

“The instinctive fear of the risks associated with ChatGpt have obscured the potential of generative AI to serve students and teachers – wrote Banks – as well as the fact that our students will be dealing with a reality and a world of work in where the understanding of generative AI is fundamental”.

That’s exactly the point. How can you ban, in schools, a technology with which the kids will have to continually measure themselves once they leave – temporarily or permanently – their class?

Artificial intelligence If the chatbot takes the chair by Diletta Parlangeli

March 27, 2023



It’s been around for a few days a viral video, on the use of AI in school, which is illuminating in this regard. A boy, participating in an event where artificial intelligence is discussed, asks for the floor to ask the experts on stage a question.

The boy says: “Many think that using tools like ChatGpt at school we students cheat. But how can a tool that we will find ourselves having to use in the future, in the workplace, in our life, be defined as a cheat?”.

The experts smile and applaud Such disarming reasoning.

This is why schools should embrace technologies such as ChatGPT. They will become part of the curriculum sooner or later. pic.twitter.com/AO6M6Y3x4x — Peter H. Diamandis, MD (@PeterDiamandis) May 3, 2023

“Although the initial caution was justified – writes Banks in his editorial – now this has evolved into an exploration and careful analysis of the potential and risks associated with this new technology“.

In alcune Queens schoolsBanks says, the experiment is already underway: the prejudices to which AI is subject are debated through specific exercises, or ChatGpt – or similar tools – are used to plan personalized lessons.

The guide Come on ChatGpt by Pier Luigi Pisa

February 20, 2023





“Our nation is potentially on the brink of significant social change driven by generative artificial intelligence – writes Banks -. We must ensure that the benefits of this technology are fairly distributed to prevent further widening of socio-economic gaps in our country. We will ensure that our students can take advantage of the opportunities AI offers for the jobs of today and those of the future. Many of these opportunities will be based on technological innovations, both in artificial intelligence and innovations that we do not yet know about”.

Banks’ reasoning is a warning to schools in any country and to the teaching staff. A warning addressed in particular to the most skeptics. To those who still believe it is important to ban their students from using generative AI.

The school must ensure inclusiveness.

We have seen during the pandemic, and therefore during the Dad periodhow much the economic and social status of a family has made a difference onremote education of their childrenin terms of internet connection and devices needed for the lessons to be followed.

Well, if the school banned ChatGpt in class, there will be some kids who will use it at home.

And here’s that the risk of a technology gap arises again. Amplified by the fact that, for example, a home student could access the more powerful version of ChatGpt – reserved for subscribers, at 20 euros a month – because his father is a professional who uses it for his work. This student’s classmate, on the other hand, might stick to the free, more limited version.

Artificial intelligence How do you learn to program ChatGPT? by Antonio Dini

April 21, 2023





There are areas where talent and creativity can make up for the lack of adequate tools, but the technological revolution underway is so extraordinary and powerful that it can obscure even the greatest genius.

The kid who uses generative AI will have an advantage over the guy who can’t use it. And it will be difficult to fill. For this not only schools should use ChatGpt: they should always have the most up-to-date versioneven if this requires an economic investment.

The school cannot leave anyone behind. Everyone must have equal rights. Everyone must have an equal chance. Also and above all digital.