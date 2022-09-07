You can continue to shoot again!

According to the website of the US Patent and Trademark Office, Gunfire Games, the developer of “Remnant: From the Ashes”, registered “Remnant 2” and “Remnant: From the Ashes 2” on September 1. (Remnant: From The Ashes 2) trademark, which may indicate a sequel in the future, but it may also be based on a pre-registration that protects the game’s copyright.

And this “Remnant: From the Ashes” is a difficult survival action shooting game, the game was officially released in 2019, and then received a next-generation upgrade in 2021. This game was once rumored to be a soul-like shooting game by players, because of its difficult game level design, which tortured players like Dark Souls.

In the game “Remnant: From the Ashes”, players will play the role of the few survivors in the apocalyptic world, and embark on an adventure in this world full of strange monsters, and use their powerful strength and force to unlock the secrets and truth. As mentioned above, this is a shooting type game. There are different occupations, guns and skills for players to use in the game, and this game can support up to 3 people to connect at the same time. Although the overall difficulty is high, it is very interesting. And now it is rumored that there will be a chance to see the birth of the sequel, which is undoubtedly a good thing, let us look forward to it together!

source