Soulstice arrives, the dark fantasy (Italian) that puts you in a good mood

Soulstice arrives, the dark fantasy (Italian) that puts you in a good mood

Reply Game Studios’ Italians have designed a hack’n’slash of yesteryear. A dark but fun dark fantasy where you “throw blows” which is a pleasure. As Fabio Pagetti’s creative director explained to us, it is a game inspired by manga such as Berserk and by productions such as Devil May Cry or Bayonetta but which maintains elements of game design that make it unique in its genre. Away from the soulslike spotlight, Soulstice is surprising because it speaks to a precise generation of players who don’t like games that are too simple but not too ruthless ones either. To be reviewed instead in the short test we did on the Xbox Series / s the management of the cameras.

What we liked.

Which is not a reinterpretation of a Japanese adventure even if that type of video game comes from there. Which proudly has western elements that make it unique. But more than anything we liked his not being “for dummies”. As Pagetti explained to us, modern video games are often very similar to each other and very “explained” to lower the learning curve to a minimum. Soustic has its own complexity for being a hack’n’slash that takes you back to the nineties when playing electronic “games” also required a bit of effort. Finally, the artistic direction is of a high level and also the narrative structure is not trivial as it may seem at the beginning.

What we didn’t like.

Camera management doesn’t help. Enemies are lost a few times and it doesn’t always help to find your way around. Surely it is a choice of style and if we want vintage that will not meet the taste of the players, let’s say more contemporary, not to mention the generation Z.

