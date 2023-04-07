The new smartphone game “Soulworker Urban Strategy (Soulworker Urban Strategy)” launched by mobirix has recently opened pre-registration in the Google Play store, and a promotional video has been released simultaneously.

This work is a new RPG work based on the IP of “Soulwalker”. Players will be able to fight for survival with Soulworker in an abandoned city full of endless plunder.

According to the official statement, this work contains a troop system that can be organized into exclusive combat teams through different fighters. Through repeated battles, heroes and fighters grow side by side. In addition, strategy formulation, facility upgrades, and research and development can be carried out to achieve more efficient growth. Players will be able to fight for resources, loot, destroy and defend systems, as well as a ranking system that presents the fierce competition among Soulworkers and custom fashion items that can create exclusive Soulworkers.