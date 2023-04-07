Home Technology Soulwalker IP Expansion Soulwalker Urban Strategy Opens for Pre-registration on the Google Play Store
Technology

Soulwalker IP Expansion Soulwalker Urban Strategy Opens for Pre-registration on the Google Play Store

by admin
Soulwalker IP Expansion Soulwalker Urban Strategy Opens for Pre-registration on the Google Play Store
The new smartphone game “Soulworker Urban Strategy (Soulworker Urban Strategy)” launched by mobirix has recently opened pre-registration in the Google Play store, and a promotional video has been released simultaneously.

This work is a new RPG work based on the IP of “Soulwalker”. Players will be able to fight for survival with Soulworker in an abandoned city full of endless plunder.

According to the official statement, this work contains a troop system that can be organized into exclusive combat teams through different fighters. Through repeated battles, heroes and fighters grow side by side. In addition, strategy formulation, facility upgrades, and research and development can be carried out to achieve more efficient growth. Players will be able to fight for resources, loot, destroy and defend systems, as well as a ranking system that presents the fierce competition among Soulworkers and custom fashion items that can create exclusive Soulworkers.

See also  Lenovo Legion i7, the test of the most advanced gaming laptop of the moment

You may also like

The problem of generative AI is not just...

Google will officially add the WebGPU function to...

Very strong, with a catch

10 AI-powered services you need to know and...

[Information Security Daily]On April 7th, British digital ID...

docker Desktop: Warning of a new IT vulnerability

10 AI-powered services you need to know and...

“Atomic Heart” held a special Xbox Series X...

Saturn and Mediamarkt want to sell electric cars...

Microsoft announces layoff plan in Italy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy