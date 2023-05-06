Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro review

Also in the third generation, Soundcore wants to climb to the top of the TWS models with new features. With an ANC and transparency mode installed for the first time, the price is increased again. Can they still convince?

With the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, the manufacturer is catching up to the top of the in-ear headphones and is a stunner in terms of sound. The manufacturer has been able to prove this in the past with a wide variety of TWS in-ears. With the third generation, the Liberty TWS brings a unique hybrid driver module and active noise cancellation (ANC).



(Difficult to see, but the charging case is illuminated from the inside)

Technical specifications

Name Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro driver 10.6mm Dynamic Driver + BA Driver 11mm Dynamic Driver + BA Driver frequency range 20-40.000Hz 20-20.000Hz impedance 16 Oh 16 Oh connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5 battery capacity no information available 500 mAh in Ladebox; 65 mAh pro Hörer Weight 6.8g per earpiece 7.4 g per earpiece; 52.8g charging case Dimensions – 78,5 × 57 × 5,4 mm; 29,5 × 18,15 x 22,3 mm IP protection class IPX4 IPX4 sensitivity 105±3dB ([email protected]） 100±3dB ([email protected]） Bluetooth-Profil AVRCP1.6, A2DP1.3, HFP1.7 AVRCP1.6, A2DP1.3, HFP1.7 Audio-Codec SBC, AAC, LDAC SBC, AAC, aptX

Optics – lighter, more delicate and more compact

The third generation is more compact than its predecessor, but also slightly narrower than the Liberty 2 Pro. They are still not small, but they are much more suitable for the masses and have the normal dimensions of a “Bud listener”. With the width saved, the shape now takes on an oval shape rather than an oblong shape.



(Chic look & well made)

It is noteworthy that the handset has, in contrast to its predecessor, now ANC technology, touch sensors and proximity sensors installed and could still smaller become. Not much has changed in terms of weight. Instead of 7.4g as with the Liberty 2 Pro, it is now 6.8g.

The charging cradle has also become more delicate and compact. It is now narrower and flatter, which is already noticeable in your trouser pocket. And now you can get the chic models in 4 different colors instead of just 2. Namely in white, black, light blue and purple.

Visually, the charging case knows how to please. We also like the matte touch of our black version, but as is so often the case, that’s a matter of personal taste.

Materials & Processing

Soundcore has probably gone a step further, because the Liberty 3 Pro come around the corner with CNC milled metal/aluminium. They work even for laypeople damn high quality, whatever they are. At the processing you can don’t expose anything but that should be the case for the price. Merely the lid’s sliding mechanism could become looser or wear out at some point.



(Well made, but the rubber quickly picks up dirt)

wearing comfort

If you put the in-ears correctly in your ear, you can feel them directly strong shielding from the outside world. The Seat itself is comfortable and the rather large ear studs fit well in the ear. Depending on the silicone tip used, the fit and hold is of course different. The scope of delivery includes 3 additional attachments. Almost everyone should find the right attachment here.



(Fit well, but still seem bulky in the ear)

For a simple Sport How Run or Jog is the seat also sufficient however, you will still have to push the plugs in from time to time. Even after wearing them for a long time, the headphones are not really noticeable or leave an uncomfortable feeling.

Sound

2.0 Hybrid Driver Module & LDAC

ACAA (Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture) was developed by Soundcore for the Liberty 2 Pro. And now again optimized and reduced for the new model. The dynamic one is marginally smaller driver of the module. This one is only 10,6mm instead of 11mm as in the predecessor.

For all those who don’t know what to do with ACAA: it is one dynamic driver for the bass/midrange and one Balanced Amateur driver of the manufacturer for upper middle and treble were combined in a driver module. While with other hybrid drivers, the dynamic and balanced armature drivers can be found separately next to each other. So here two sources are combined into one.

But that is probably not important for pure listening. I often don’t care what’s inside, as long as the result in the ear is good. 😊

Although Soundcore does not use the aptX codec, it does come up trumps with it LDAC Codec up, the one higher quality delivers in transmission than aptX can. Android users need not worry here, because the Sony own codec has been since Android 8 supported. Apple users look at aptX as well as LDAC but again in the tube.

But if you only consume your music with streaming services anyway, you probably won’t notice the differences anyway.

sound under test

Here the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro can convince with the first note. We get a wide impressive sound the sauber and sure in the rendering is. The whole The sound is quite balanced and does not distort at full volume. If you like to listen quieter, you can also listen here the whole spectrum at low volume receive.

Also the low tones are a Pleasure in the ear. Full, hearty and powerful with a good foundation. Also quick bass changes are no problem. As briefly mentioned above, the volume of the playback doesn’t play such a big role in getting a decent bass here either.

Die High tones are pleasant and give quite a bit of detail im background Price, here it is right Resolution. To top renditions of S/ß and sibilance is only rarely noticeable.

Finally active noise cancellation

In contrast to its predecessor, the Liberty 3 Pro finally (?) also delivers Active noise cancellation. Of course, this is a feature that not everyone needs or needs. But how do you say “rather have than need”

It is switched on by touching the left ear or conveniently in the app. You take it immediately muffled noise level true. Likewise will also monotonous, recurring noises largely removed. Of course it doesn’t get completely quiet, the 3 Pro can’t do that either. Nevertheless, it plays on a level with Sony 1000XM4 or Apple and also costs significantly less.

It’s exciting automatic mode which HearID names. After a short measurement, the inner ear pressure is measured regularly and automatically increases or decreases the strength of the ANC function accordingly. That worked wonderfully in the test.

As usual, however, there is a slight background noise from the microphones, which also applies to the transparent mode. We also liked the ANC in the test, but this function becomes obsolete from a music volume of 30-40%.

The Transparentmodus works too wonderful and poses too sounds that are further away quite loud. Conversation you can do that also follow well at lower volume. But here, too, it’s slowly over after 30-40% music volume.

As a headset for making calls

thanks to the built-in microphones is the telephone also in one pretty good quality possible. Loud noises are filtered well, but high-pitched chirping or birdsong less so. However, the people I spoke to understood me well at all times.

Operation via touch sensors

As usual, there is a certain specification for the touch operation preset. But since you can adapt the controls to your personal taste in the Soundcore app, I don’t want to go into too much detail here. Accidental touches led to no incorrect entries, since at least 2x pressure must be anticipated to pause or skip a track. However, the touch areas always react well to the respective input.

Soundcore App

The app is not mandatory. But it offers updates and comfort functions like the fast one Access to ANC and/or the HearID ANC function. I can also reassign the condition or use the integrated equalizer. If you don’t want to use the app, you don’t have to, but then you won’t have the current firmware version.

It is consistently practical and easy to use with a few nice comfort functions.

battery life

You can reach them as usual manufacturer information only with reduced volume and without activated ANC or Transparentmodus. Then they are 8 hours only halfway realistic. You’re more likely to get up here 6 hours which, strictly speaking, is still a very good value.

In combination with the charging cradle, the manufacturer speaks of 32 hours. Here are more like that 24 hours realistic. Still more than enough to last a few days at a time, or even several weeks of low usage.

Loaded is not only by the way USB Typ-C but also wireless if you have one inductive loading area have available.

Conclusion

Soundcore made by Anker is certainly not as cheap as it was at the beginning, but you have to give the brand one thing: it is constantly evolving and being continuously improved. The recommended retail price of €169 is significantly higher than that of the direct predecessors.

But here you save neither on the sound nor on the functionality. I don’t have to hide the active noise cancellation from the current best Sony TH-1000XM4 or an Apple In-Ear. Above all, the price as a whole is probably more exciting than a competitor. So you can definitely say the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro is one of the best TWS in-ears with ANC under €200.